Apple's first foldable handset, widely tipped to be called the iPhone Ultra, is now being discussed in terms that sound less like a fashion exercise and more like a test of Apple's engineering resolve. Leaks published in May suggest the device is still aimed at a September 2026 unveiling in Cupertino, but production concerns, a narrow colour palette and hinge issues mean the road to launch may be less smooth than Apple fans would like.

A little late, but as promised here are the CADs used by multiple notable case manufacturers for the upcoming "iPhone Ultra"



Name is not yet confirmed, but these are the angles. pic.twitter.com/RurAJgcObK — Early Apple (@earlyappleleaks) May 25, 2026

Apple's foldable iPhone, widely tipped to be its next major new form factor, has fuelled months of speculation despite never appearing publicly. A February leak from the Weibo account Instant Digital said the device would ship in just two colours, with white confirmed at the time, while later reporting from Macworld pointed to silver and white, plus an indigo option similar to the iPhone 17 Pro's Deep Blue.

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Design Looks Deliberately Limited

The restrained palette is, on its face, a little unusual for a company that likes to choreograph its launches down to the millimetre. But it also fits the broader picture emerging from the leaks.

The reported colour choices are fewer than those expected for the iPhone 18 Pro line, and Apple is avoiding bold or vibrant finishes for the foldable altogether.

Apple iPhone Ultra



The first Apple 🍎 Foldable Phone#apple pic.twitter.com/cK8w6NkJMe — ▓ MIИИΞДPФLIS 2074 🕸️ (@Minneapolis420) May 20, 2026

The iPhone X arrived in 2017 in just two shades, silver and Space Grey, before gold was added to the iPhone XS the following year. Apple tends to keep early versions of major hardware changes tightly controlled, almost cautious, until it is convinced the product has earned its place. The iPhone Ultra, if that is indeed the name, appears to be following the same pattern.

Each extra colour adds manufacturing complexity, more stock-keeping units and more pressure on an already complicated supply chain. The phone is expected to be short in supply at launch anyway, so there may be little appetite at Apple for broadening the range just to create the illusion of choice.

iPhone Ultra: According to Instant Digital, Apple is still pushing to meet its strict durability and quality standards before bringing a foldable iPhone to market. pic.twitter.com/5hd44ZEs6W — Apple Club (@ApplesClubs) May 20, 2026

Hinge Trouble Could Shift Timings

The bigger issue is not colour, though. It is whether Apple can make the hinge durable enough to meet its own standards. Reports cited by TechRadar and other outlets say a leaker posting under the name Momentary Digital claimed the hinge may be failing Apple's quality-control checks after prolonged opening and closing, which could delay the phone to 2027 or, in the leaker's words, push it back indefinitely.

Apple may have cracked one of the hardest problems in foldable design. The inner display is said to be 'visually crease-free' with long-term stability, which would mark a meaningful technical step if it holds up in production.

One part of the device may be ready, while another still resists the level of endurance Apple expects before it puts its name on the box. According to the source material, trial production is already under way, making a full cancellation look unlikely. More probable, at least for now, is a launch that remains on the books while manufacturing catches up.

Price and Release Window

If Apple stays on course, the current expectation is a September 2026 announcement alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said the price will cross the $2,000 threshold, placing the foldable firmly in luxury territory rather than mainstream upgrade land.

Analysts have warned that yield and ramp-up issues could linger into 2027, and that the often-cited order figure of 15 to 20 million units likely reflects total demand across the product's first two to three years rather than a single launch cycle.

Apple seems to be preparing a foldable iPhone with a limited colour line-up, a premium price, a display breakthrough and a hinge problem that still needs solving. Whether that ends in a September reveal or a quieter delay into 2027, the iPhone Ultra already looks less like a novelty and more like the first Apple product in years that could genuinely change the rhythm of the range.