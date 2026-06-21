Apple's next wave of laptops, the M6 MacBook Pro, M6 MacBook Air, is taking shape for launches stretching from late 2026 into 2027, with reports pointing to thinner designs, OLED touchscreens, 5G connectivity and potentially higher prices across the range.

Apple only refreshed the MacBook Air line with the M5 chip in March 2026, following a now-familiar annual cadence that began with the M1 model in 2020. That update was iterative rather than radical, but the rumours around its successor and the parallel overhaul of the MacBook Pro suggest Apple is preparing one of the biggest shifts in its Mac notebook strategy in years.

M6 MacBook Air: New Chip, Familiar Shell, Likely Higher Price

Apple is expected to move the next-generation MacBook Air to an M6 chip, stepping up from the M5 silicon built on TSMC's N3P, a third‑generation 3nm process. The M5 brought the usual incremental boosts in performance and battery life. The M6, however, is already being talked about in more ambitious terms.

According to one rumour cited in the report, Apple's A20 processor for the future iPhone 18 line will abandon the current InFO chip packaging in favour of WMCM, or Wafer‑Level Multi‑Chip Module packaging. That approach would tightly bundle CPU, GPU, DRAM and Neural Engine components into a single package, allowing for more complex SoCs and, in theory, more headroom for AI and graphics workloads. Early speculation suggests the M6 could follow a similar path and move to TSMC's 2nm N2 node, though none of this is confirmed and should be treated cautiously.

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Apple is said to have locked in a significant share of TSMC's first N2 production, with the A20 and A20 Pro for iPhone 18 Pro expected to be the first chips on that node, followed by the MacBook Pro and only then the MacBook Air. Crucially, the Air itself is not expected to change much on the outside. The current wedge-free aluminium design is likely to be carried over, with only modest tweaks to other hardware specs.

The more radical display upgrade is some way off. Apple is working on bringing OLED panels to the MacBook Air, but development is described as being in its early stages, and current rumours put any OLED Air in the 2028 to 2029 window at the earliest.

Pricing looks far less distant as a concern. The M5 MacBook Air currently starts at $1,099, yet Apple insiders and market analysts both suggest the entry-level M6 machine will almost certainly cost more. The Wall Street Journal has reported that booming demand for memory and storage from AI data centres is driving component shortages and price spikes, squeezing margins on consumer hardware.

M6 MacBook Pro is expected to be rechargeable pic.twitter.com/1f8PlbhRAS — legit apple leaks (@leaks_legit) June 18, 2026

Apple chief executive Tim Cook told the WSJ this month that 'price increases are unavoidable,' adding that the company was trying to shield customers but calling the situation 'unsustainable.' He did not name specific products, though the logic that rising component costs will hit laptops as much as phones is difficult to escape. Rivals such as Samsung, Microsoft, Sony and Dell have already nudged prices upwards.

If Apple sticks to its recent rhythm, an M6 MacBook Air would be likely around March 2027, in line with the M2 model in July 2022 and the March releases for M3, M4 and M5. That timetable has not been confirmed, so buyers should treat it as an informed guess rather than a fixed date.

M6 MacBook Pro: Touchscreen, OLED And Built-In 5G

Where the Air looks evolutionary, the M6 MacBook Pro is being framed as a genuine generational reset. Multiple reports suggest Apple will introduce a slimmer chassis, OLED displays, a redesigned hinge and, for the first time on a Mac laptop, direct touchscreen input.

This is the same touchscreen MacBook Pro line first floated by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in 2023, initially met with scepticism given Apple's long‑standing resistance to touch on macOS. Since then, references in macOS 27 'Golden Gate' and supply‑chain leaks have made the rumours harder to dismiss. Apple has not confirmed the device, but display industry sources and analysts now broadly converge on a launch window in late 2026 or early 2027, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the MacBook Pro brand.

These are 6 reasons to upgrade to the MacBook Ultra in early 2027!



• OLED display

• Touch Screen

• Dynamic Island

• M6 Pro / M6 Max chips

• Thinner design

• Cellular



Source: MacRumors pic.twitter.com/x4v6bTNh6a — Apple Cycle (@theapplecycle) April 25, 2026

Gurman and analyst Ming‑Chi Kuo both point to 14‑inch and 16‑inch models with OLED touch panels, powered by M6 Pro and M6 Max chips. Entry-level M6 MacBook Pro variants are expected to miss out on several headline features, including the full redesign and mini‑LED's replacement by OLED.

Apple is reportedly targeting a thinner and lighter body than the current 14‑inch Pro, which measures 1.55cm when closed, while still keeping it marginally thicker than the Air to accommodate higher‑performance hardware. The display notch that has split opinion since 2021 could be replaced by a punch‑hole cutout for the FaceTime camera, with some reports suggesting an iPhone‑style Dynamic Island‑inspired interface around it. A reinforced hinge is said to be in development to stabilise the screen during touch use.

On the display side, Apple is expected to move to tandem OLED technology similar to that used in the latest iPad Pro, stacking two OLED layers to boost brightness and efficiency. Kuo has suggested both 14‑inch and 16‑inch Pros will get OLED touch panels in late 2026 or early 2027, using on‑cell touch sensors integrated into the display rather than an additional layer. If accurate, it would be the largest single display leap in the MacBook Pro's history.

Performance and connectivity changes could be just as significant. The touchscreen MacBook Pro is tipped to debut alongside the M6 Pro and M6 Max, likely based on that same advanced 2nm process and a revised architecture that separates CPU and GPU into distinct blocks. Leak references to M6 MacBook Pro models found in Apple files in late 2025 point to active development, though they do not reveal final specifications.

Perhaps the most intriguing twist is cellular connectivity. Reports from United Daily News claim Apple is preparing M6 MacBook Pro models with 5G modems, produced by suppliers Foxconn and Quanta, and ties them to Apple's in‑house C‑series baseband chips that first appeared in iPhone 16e and iPhone Air. With Qualcomm modems both expensive and subject to royalties, bringing Apple's own C2 5G modem, set for iPhone 18, across to the Mac would make financial sense and mark a sharp break with years of Wi‑Fi‑only MacBooks.

The suggestion is that, like on iPad, customers would pay extra for 5G‑enabled configurations, likely built around eSIM. Not all models would necessarily qualify. Earlier reporting has suggested that only the M6 Pro and M6 Max variants will get the full redesign and OLED display, while the base M6 MacBook Pro may stick with the older chassis and mini‑LED screen. None of this has been formally acknowledged by Apple, and all details on modems and cellular plans remain unverified.

macOS itself is expected to evolve to meet the new hardware. Rather than turning macOS into iPadOS, sources indicate Apple is working on subtle interface changes in macOS 27 to make touch more comfortable, with UI elements that enlarge when fingers are detected and shrink back for trackpad and mouse use. Apple has kept quiet publicly, but the code breadcrumbs have been enough for many analysts to predict a more flexible, touch‑aware Mac experience.

Pricing is the last major unknown. When Apple moved the iPad Pro to tandem OLED, its starting price rose by $200, and OLED laptop panels are more expensive still. Combined with the broader pressure on memory and storage costs that Cook has already warned about, few expect the M6 MacBook Pro generation to be cheaper than today's M4‑based models, which currently start at $1,599/£1,599 for the 14‑inch and $2,499/£2,499 for the 16‑inch.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, and until Apple goes on record, every detail of the M6 MacBook Pro, M6 MacBook Air line‑up should be taken with a grain of salt.