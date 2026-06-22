For the first time since filing for divorce in the US, country star Jelly Roll has directly addressed his split from wife Bunnie Xo, telling fans in a new YouTube video titled The Divorce Vlog that their break‑up comes with a 'plot twist' and insisting the pair, who have been married for nearly a decade, still love each other.

For context, the news of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's divorce landed as a genuine shock to many who follow their heavily documented relationship online. The couple, who share around 8.3 million Instagram followers between them, renewed their vows just three years ago and have often traded in a kind of warts‑and‑all transparency about their past struggles, including his infidelity and their rough patches.

On paper, they looked like one of those internet‑age ride‑or‑die partnerships.

Jelly Roll's 'Divorce Vlog' And The Bunnie Xo Plot Twist

Read more Why Jelly Roll Ended Marriage Months After Gushing Over Bunnie Xo At Grammy Awards Why Jelly Roll Ended Marriage Months After Gushing Over Bunnie Xo At Grammy Awards

In The Divorce Vlog, posted on his YouTube channel, Jelly Roll, 41, blends tour footage from his and Post Malone's Big A** Stadium Tour with the promise of what he calls 'piping hot tea' on the sudden split.

For most of the video, viewers are watching the usual behind‑the‑scenes chaos: travel days, laughs with crew, the general circus of a major country star on the road.

It is only near the end that the tone shifts. Jelly Roll calls Bunnie, 46, on speakerphone and brings her straight into the narrative. Rather than bitterness or awkwardness, what follows feels oddly casual for a couple in the middle of a divorce. They joke. They riff. They plug her show.

Bunnie jumps in to remind fans that if they want the full story, they will have to tune into her podcast Dumb Blonde, where she says more details will be shared.

Then comes the moment that has fuelled the 'plot twist' headlines. Looking into the camera, Jelly Roll tells viewers: 'Yeah, ya'll thought we were gonna hate each other.' Bunnie does not miss a beat. 'Plot twist b***hes,' she fires back, laughing.

It is blunt, it is a bit wild, and it instantly reframes the narrative from tragic break‑up to something more complicated. Whatever this divorce is, it is clearly not a clean emotional break.

A Divorce, But Still Saying 'Love You'

If there was any doubt about how entangled they remain, the call's sign‑off made it harder to stick to a simple 'they're done' script. Jelly Roll closes with, 'Love you, baby.' Bunnie responds: 'Love you, bye.'

This is not the standard language of a couple winding down a decade‑long marriage in court filings. It does, however, square with what Jelly Roll told fans onstage at Saratoga Springs in New York last week, in what he framed as his only live comment on the split.

'This is the only time and the only city I'm gonna speak about this, so break your camera phones out now,' he told the crowd, according to footage shared online.

Real name Jason Bradley DeFord, the singer went on to describe Bunnie not as an ex, but as his closest ally, saying they were 'best friends' and predicting they 'will always be best friends.' He added that she would 'probably be the only woman I will ever love the way I loved her.'

That is a hard thing to square with legal language like 'irreconcilable differences,' which is the reason cited in the divorce documents, according to reports. There is the paper version of a divorce, and then there is the emotional reality. The gap between the two is where fans now find themselves trying to make sense of what actually went wrong.

Why Bunnie Xo Stayed After Jelly Roll's Past Affair

The news came after years of Bunnie being unusually frank with followers about the messy bits of their relationship, including Jelly Roll's historical affair. He has previously admitted to cheating, and the couple did not try to quietly bury that chapter. Instead, they stayed together for several more years, reshaping their marriage in public view.

When a fan once pressed Bunnie on social media about why she did not immediately walk away over the adultery, she pushed back at the assumption that leaving is always the stronger move.

'It actually takes a stronger woman to face pain head-on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves, instead of running or gossiping,' she replied.

That quote has resurfaced in the days since the divorce filing. It underlines the question many of her followers are now asking: if she stayed through an affair, what finally made it impossible to stay now? On that point, neither she nor Jelly Roll has given a clear public answer.

TMZ has reported that the separation is a 'mutual decision by the two and a private family matter,' and for the moment that, plus the court language, is all anyone can state with confidence.

A Public Break‑Up That Still Feels Private

One of the oddities of this divorce is how familiar the couple feel to their audience and yet how little hard information is actually available about the split itself. They have built careers, in part, on oversharing: podcasts, vlogs, Instagram Stories, the whole modern confessional package. Fans have seen them renew vows, celebrate wins, and talk openly about therapy, addiction, and money problems.

That history is exactly why the silence now lands so heavily. Jelly Roll's short on‑stage statement, the joking 'plot twist' line, and the promise of more detail on Dumb Blonde act as teasers rather than explanations.

For now, there is no allegation of fresh cheating, no official claim of a specific incident that broke the marriage for good. Just the broad legal umbrella of 'irreconcilable differences' and a very public insistence that love remains.

It leaves the break‑up hovering in an awkward in‑between space: too public to ignore, too under‑explained to truly understand. In the social media age, that grey zone is often where the loudest speculation thrives, and this is a couple who know exactly how that stuff works. Whether they choose to shut it down with more detail or ride it out as part of their shared brand is, like most of this story, still up in the air.