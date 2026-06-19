Bunnie Xo says a brutal argument and a long stretch of emotional drift sparked her split from Jelly Roll, as the podcast host opened up on her show days after the couple's divorce filing became public. She made the admission on 18 June on Dumb Blonde, offering the clearest account yet of how one of country music's most watched marriages ended in Williamson County, Tennessee.

The Couple Had Been Holding Things In

The news came after days of speculation around the pair's separation, with court records showing that Jelly Roll filed for divorce on 19 May in Williamson County and listed 9 May as the date of separation. Reports from PEOPLE and other outlets said the filing cited irreconcilable differences, while the couple described the relationship as 'complicated' and said they were no longer aligned on what they wanted their future to look like.

On her podcast, Bunnie Xo said she and Jelly Roll had never been good at disagreement. That sounds simple enough, but it points to a problem many couples know too well, only amplified by fame, pressure and a life that no longer looks anything like it did when they first got together. 'J and I have never really been good at having disagreements,' she said.

'So, we were the type of couple who never argued. So, he would be holding things in. I would be holding things in, and that's a recipe for disaster.'

She added that the pair had spent years telling each other, and others, that uncomfortable conversations mattered. According to Bunnie Xo, they managed that for eight years, but then drifted away from it over the past year and a half because, as she put it, 'we're in a different life right now.'

That is the sort of line that lands because it feels less like a PR statement and more like the exhausted truth of a couple who have been trying to outrun the obvious.

The Final Row Was On Mother's Day

The most striking detail she gave was about Mother's Day, when she says the argument finally pushed things over the edge. In her telling, she was 'so fed up and so tired' that she looked at Jelly Roll and told him to 'file the f------- divorce papers.' She later said that line is the one thing you do not say in their relationship, even though he had said it before, because when she says it, she means it.

Bunnie Xo said she then packed a bag and left, which suggests this was not some carefully staged split but a very human one, built from resentment, fatigue and a conversation that simply went too far.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, but her account does at least match the court timeline now attached to the divorce filing.

Jelly Roll himself has not painted a picture of betrayal. In onstage comments reported by PEOPLE on 18 June, he said, 'Nobody cheated on nobody,' and added that Bunnie Xo would probably remain 'the only woman I'll ever love the way I loved her.' That is not the language of scorched earth. It is, instead, the awkward, half-open tone of a split that still has a pulse.

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Bunnie And The Life They Built

The couple's relationship has long been part public romance, part survival story. They tied the knot in 2016 and that insiders viewed the marriage as something built through chaos, financial strain and years of change.

While fans saw the public side, there was 'a lot more going on privately,' and that they had not fallen apart in a single moment but had slowly moved out of step.

There was also the question of Jelly Roll's transformation. A source told PEOPLE that he had become intensely focused on his health and future, and that he had changed a lot after shedding nearly 300 pounds.

Bunnie Xo's podcast comments suggest the split was less about one explosive act than a slow erosion of habits that once held them together. She said the pair had once been comfortable with the uncomfortable conversations, then lost that rhythm.

The couple's next steps remain private, though the court filing has already put a legal shape around the separation. For now, Bunnie Xo has given the clearest version of what happened, and it is less scandal than strain, less tabloid fireworks than the difficult, unlovely business of two people realising they are no longer moving in the same direction.