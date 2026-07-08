Bleachers' Jack Antonoff and his wife Margaret Qualley have separated after nearly three years of marriage, with insiders saying the couple are currently 'figuring things out'.

The development comes after the musician attended Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce on 3 July without Qualley, instead bringing his fashion designer sister Rachel Antonoff. Reports suggest the high-profile relationship has become 'rocky', prompting a split that has surprised fans.

The couple tied the knot in a star-studded New Jersey ceremony in August 2023, meaning their separation comes just months before their three-year wedding anniversary. While representatives for both parties have declined to comment, sources close to the pair indicate that the relationship has become 'rocky' as the two navigate demanding professional schedules.

Antonoff is currently in the middle of his Bleachers Forever tour, while Qualley is working on pre-production for her upcoming horror film Possession.

Whirlwind Romance Of Jack Antonoff And Margaret Qualley

Their current situation follows a rapid romance that first captured public attention in August 2021. The Grammy-winning producer and the actress were first spotted kissing during a date in Brooklyn, sparking speculation among fans.

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They went public with their relationship in 2022 when they attended the AFI Awards Luncheon together, and made things Instagram official by March of that year. By May of the same year, the couple were engaged, cementing a fast-tracked relationship that appeared settled.

During an April interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Jack Antonoff reflected on their initial meeting at a party in 2021, claiming he knew he would marry her the exact second they met. He explained that meeting her made him imagine future milestones like marriage, things he had never previously considered.

The musician eventually proposed to Qualley while they were living in Paris. He said he felt incredibly anxious before popping the question and called her sister Rainey beforehand to ask for her blessing. It was a serious moment for a performer who usually relies on humour.

Work Pressures And Time Apart

Qualley was vocal about her feelings in the early days of their relationship, describing the Bleachers frontman as her person during an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2023. Before meeting Jack Antonoff, she said she had been living a more unsettled lifestyle, moving between temporary flats with nothing but a mattress on the floor and an Ikea lamp.

She explained that she had never truly focused on making a home because her life revolved around her film projects. Joining lives with the musician changed her perspective, making her keen to build a stable domestic life, even though she noted they were not rushing to start a family.

Tensions in that domestic set-up appear to have increased as their schedules intensified. With Jack Antonoff currently travelling for his musical tour and Qualley in prep for Possession, the pair are navigating this period apart.

Their separation became more visible when Antonoff arrived at the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce without his wife. Walking the red carpet with his sister rather than his spouse of nearly three years drew attention from onlookers and prompted questions about the state of their marriage.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have separated after 3 years of marriage, PEOPLE reports.



(https://t.co/uPz5t5hcUl) pic.twitter.com/emHel7zE0z — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 8, 2026

Musical Tributes That Defined The World Of Jack Antonoff

The reports about their relationship come after a series of musical tributes that marked their time together. In 2023, the singer Lana Del Rey, a longtime collaborator of Jack Antonoff, released a track titled Margaret which was explicitly named after Qualley and featured backing from Bleachers.

The song described their early days, including a chance meeting on a rooftop that left the producer certain he was in trouble because he could see flashes of a good life ahead. Del Rey also spoke about the couple in 2024, saying that seeing the way the musician looked at Qualley influenced her own thoughts about marriage.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers in late 2023, the frontman recalled feeling an unexpected wave of nerves on his wedding night, despite being a seasoned performer who was used to large crowds. He described the feeling of having everyone he loved in a single room, an experience that left him sweating during the ceremony.

Now, with both artists focusing on their separate careers and insiders saying they are trying to sort through their issues, the future of their marriage is unclear.