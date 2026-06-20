Bunnie XO has revealed that she never expected Jelly Roll to go through with their divorce filing, telling listeners on her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast that the musician, who filed in Tennessee on 18 May 2026 after more than a decade together, will still 'take care' of her financially as they dismantle their marriage.

The news came after weeks of speculation around the country star and the podcast host, whose real name is Bunnie DeFord. Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord, lodged for divorce following what Bunnie now describes as a blazing argument in the days before Mother's Day. The pair had long been held up online as a messy, modern love story that somehow worked, so the split landed with a thud among fans who thought they were bulletproof.

Bunnie XO Says Jelly Roll Will 'Take Care' of Her in Divorce

In the latest episode of 'Dumb Blonde,' released 19 June, Bunnie laid out what life after Jelly Roll is starting to look like. She described a process that, at least on paper, sounds remarkably calm for a celebrity break‑up.

'My husband and I are ending this marriage on the best possible terms that you could ever have a divorce,' she told listeners, with her friends Meme Shahan and Hailee Clark sitting in on the recording. She said their lawyers have moved quickly, adding that they were 'literally settling our divorce in, like, what? We've done it in three weeks? Two weeks?'

The most emotional detail, in her telling, is the couple's 'dream house', a compound that has become shorthand for everything they built together after years of chaos and grind. According to Bunnie, Jelly Roll has agreed that the property will be hers.

'He's giving that compound in the divorce because he knows how special it is to me,' she said. She went on to explain that Shahan and Clark will be moving into their own homes on the same compound, while she will take responsibility for the animals she and Jelly share. It is a small domestic detail but it hints at just how interwoven their lives remain.

The money part, Bunnie suggested, is oddly where she feels most supported. She joked about their financial dynamic in a way that did not sound entirely like a joke.

'I joke around with him, like, "Well, you didn't take care of me in the marriage, but you're taking care of me in the divorce",' she said, without going into specific figures or arrangements. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the financial terms she described, so take everything lightly.

Throughout the episode she repeatedly referred to Jelly Roll as her 'best friend'. That phrase has started to function almost like a shield, a rehearsed line that pushes back against the internet's favourite storyline, that a divorce must mean war.

Inside the Fight That Led to Jelly Roll's Divorce Filing

It can be recalled that fans only learned of the split once court documents surfaced. On the podcast, Bunnie finally addressed how the marriage actually unraveled.

She described a final argument shortly before Mother's Day 2026, when months of frustration boiled over. In the heat of it, she told Jelly Roll to file for divorce. She now says she did not genuinely expect him to act on those words.

'Was this divorce mutual? No. It was not mutual, even though I told him to file the divorce papers,' she admitted. 'I was speaking out of anger and just frustration. But was it necessary for us to have a wake‑up call and for us to start having these real conversations? Absolutely.'

That line gives away a lot about where she is emotionally, equal parts regret and the sense that the marriage had drifted so far that only something drastic would force them to face it. It is recognisable stuff, even if you have never stood side‑stage at a country show.

Her admission that the divorce was not really 'mutual' also undercuts the standard celebrity script about everything being perfectly amicable. In Bunnie's telling, it is messier, a mix of love and anger, with a throwaway line in a row accidentally kicking off the legal end of the marriage.

Bunnie XO Blasts Cheating Rumours as Jelly Roll Defends Her on Stage

As soon as the divorce filing became public, the internet did what it always does. A video surfaced of Bunnie hugging Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, and suddenly she was accused of cheating. The conspiracy machine took care of the rest.

Bunnie chose to address that head‑on. 'I am not with "Daddy Chaddy,"' she said bluntly on the podcast. 'There is no f–king way in hell.'

It is not the most diplomatic denial, but it is very her. She has built a career on being unfiltered online long before that became an industry.

Jelly Roll, for his part, has publicly backed her. During one of his concerts, he paused the show to speak directly about the split and the rumours swirling around them.

'The internet is a liar too,' he told the crowd. 'This is the only time and the only city I'm gonna speak about this, so break your camera phones out now. Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends... She will probably be the only woman I will ever love the way I loved her. Nobody cheated on nobody.'

Those remarks, caught on fans' phones and quickly shared online, line up with Bunnie's version of events, at least on the cheating question. No lawyers in sight, just a touring musician trying to calm a mad rumour cycle.

A Decade of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO, Unpicked in Weeks

For starters, it is worth remembering why people cared about this couple in the first place. Bunnie and Jelly Roll met at one of his shows in 2015. By 2016, he had proposed and they married that same night. It was impulsive, messy, and oddly romantic, exactly the kind of story fans of his music latched onto.

Over nearly ten years together, they talked openly about addiction, fertility struggles and their unconventional route into country stardom and podcast fame. They built that Tennessee compound, collected animals, and for a while sold the idea that two people from the margins could make it work against the odds.

Now, by Bunnie's own count, that shared life is being sorted into piles by lawyers in the space of 'two or three weeks'. Property here, animals there, best‑friendship somewhere in the middle.