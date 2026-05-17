Venezuela Fury married teenage heavyweight boxer Noah Price on Saturday on the Isle of Man, in a lavish ceremony near the Fury family home that has reignited scrutiny of their young ages and traveller traditions around early marriage.

The couple's engagement first drew national attention last September, when Price proposed at Venezuela's 16th birthday party. The match involves one of Britain's most recognisable sporting dynasties and a relationship that has unfolded largely in public, via reality television, tabloid interviews and the ever-watchful gaze of social media.

The wedding itself was anything but low key. Venezuela, the eldest daughter of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and his wife Paris, arrived at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's in an extravagant fishtail gown with a reported 50‑foot train, photographers capturing her in tears at one point during the service. Tyson, 37, walked his daughter down the aisle, beaming, as a sprawling bridal party of 18 bridesmaids followed, including Venezuela's younger sisters Valencia and Athena, four of Price's cousins, and three‑year‑old Bambi Fury, daughter of Tommy Fury and influencer Molly‑Mae Hague.

Producers were there as well. The day is set to feature in the forthcoming third series of Netflix reality show At Home with the Furys, where Noah has already appeared, effectively turning a controversial family milestone into a future storyline.

How Fury and Price Were Able to Marry

The debate over whether Venezuela and Noah could legally wed at all. In England, couples must generally be 18 to marry, even though engagement at 16 is permitted. The Isle of Man, however, allows marriage from 16 with parental consent, and the Fury family have long kept a home on the island.

It is not a coincidence that the ceremony took place there. The legal framework meant the relationship could move at the pace both families appeared comfortable with, even as outsiders questioned whether a 16‑year‑old bride and her 19‑year‑old groom were too young for such a commitment.

Paris Fury has not been shy about taking aim at critics. Speaking to Metro ahead of the ceremony, she argued that her daughter's decision mirrors her own life story. 'Venezuela was 16 when she got engaged; I was 17 when I got engaged. Me and Tyson have been together for 20 years, and we couldn't be any happier. Our life is great, so all I can do is hope it's the same for her,' she said.

She went further, clearly frustrated by the backlash. 'We don't see the problem. If she's happy, he's happy, we're happy, I don't understand it at all. I don't get the quotes and the things they say to me; all I can think is these people mustn't have had very happy relationships.'

Venezuela echoed her mother's stance, insisting she 'doesn't see the problem' despite what she described as ongoing negativity surrounding the relationship.

Who Is Noah Price?

For starters, the man now at the centre of all this, Noah, is a 19‑year‑old amateur heavyweight boxer weighing in at around 92kg. He won the East Midlands title with Chesterfield ABC in 2024 and is known on the youth circuit, slowly building a profile in boxing circles while also cultivating more than 84,000 Instagram followers.

Tyson Fury has made it clear that Price did things the old‑fashioned way. Speaking to The Sun before the wedding, the self‑styled Gypsy King said that Noah formally asked for his blessing before proposing. 'He did ask for my permission; he came in and sat down, and I explained that marriage is not an easy thing, and they are only young kids,' Tyson recalled. 'I asked if this is what they really want. He said it was, and I gave him my blessing, fair play.'

Fury admitted Price was 'nervous' but praised him for respecting tradition. He has also drawn a pointed comparison between himself and his new son‑in‑law, joking that 'they say that a daughter always goes for someone like her dad, and she definitely has.'

Read more Boxing Champ Tyson Fury's 16-Year-Old Daughter Venezuela Fury Marries 19-Year-Old Noah Price in Lavish Wedding Boxing Champ Tyson Fury's 16-Year-Old Daughter Venezuela Fury Marries 19-Year-Old Noah Price in Lavish Wedding

Price's mother has also stepped into the public conversation, telling the Daily Mail that the family are 'all really happy' for the 'wonderful young couple' and believe they 'have a bright future ahead of them'. She stressed that the age gap is small, saying the pair have known each other for about a year and that 'Noah was 17 when they met, and Venezuela was 15, so there is only the two years between them.'

Their relationship has not been a smooth, fairy‑tale arc. The couple first connected when Price messaged Venezuela on Instagram when she was 14, meeting later that year at the York Races and sharing a first kiss the following day. By Venezuela's own account, things quickly turned messy, with rows, break‑ups and reconciliations, and her later claiming that Noah 'still had side b**ches' in the early days.

Parental approval was another hurdle. Paris Fury at one point confiscated her daughter's phone after discovering that a supposed outing with friends was, in fact, time spent with Noah. The pair continued to see each other in secret for about a month until Paris spotted them at Christmas markets. That time, she allowed the relationship to continue, on the condition that Tyson was told.

When he returned from training camp, Venezuela says she braced for the worst. 'Thought he was gonna kill me but he was over the moon,' she later recounted on social media, adding that Noah was soon invited for Christmas.

By the time Price proposed at her Sweet Sixteenth, the families were firmly on side. Speaking to Fabulous shortly afterwards, Venezuela admitted she was 'very shocked' by the public proposal and more nervous than emotional with so many eyes on her. Still, she called it 'very exciting' and 'probably one of the best' moments of her life, adding that she would have been just as happy with a low‑key gesture.

For all the noise around them, that may be the quiet truth at the centre of the story. A high‑profile teenager raised in reality‑TV glare and a young boxer still making a name for himself are trying to start married life while the rest of the country argues over whether they should have been allowed to at all.