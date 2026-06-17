A deleted Instagram Story from Selena Gomez has triggered accusations of shading Hailey Bieber, after fans quickly latched onto one line and pushed it across TikTok and X, turning it into a viral point of controversy.

The phrase 'so funny how some are all of the sudden fans though, lol' has been widely identified as the trigger for the backlash, with users linking it to Hailey Bieber's presence at the same New York Knicks playoff game. Screenshots of the Story spread rapidly, pushing the moment into trending territory within hours.

Selena Gomez watching the #SpursvsKnicks game via Instagram Story



“3 am London time. But can't miss it lol 🫩”



“Mad respect for the game!! Congrats to the peeps that represent!

What a come back”



“so funny how some are all the sudden fans though lol” pic.twitter.com/WzAPrgNlhK — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOMs) June 11, 2026

Viral Spike Turns Deleted Story Into Instant Controversy

The controversy escalated when screenshots of the deleted Story began circulating on X and TikTok, where users immediately isolated the 'all of the sudden fans' line and reframed it as a possible dig at Hailey Bieber.

A widely shared repost helped cement that interpretation, with the wording repeatedly clipped and reused across platforms. Within a short time, the Story shifted from a deleted post into the central reference point for an ongoing online debate.

Social Media Reaction Fuels Split Interpretation

On TikTok and Instagram, the deleted Story quickly became the subject of competing interpretations, with commentary videos and posts driving the narrative in different directions.

A TikTok breakdown helped amplify the discussion by highlighting how quickly meaning can shift once screenshots circulate without full context, though its circulation only intensified debate rather than resolving it.

At the same time, Instagram commentary resurfaced the original wording and linked it to Hailey Bieber's attendance at the Knicks game, which became the key detail users used to argue timing and intent.

Some users dismissed the accusations entirely, with one writing, 'Stop the bull that girl can care less about Hailey but Hailey on Selena', while another added, 'Haileys released a new product i see she needs the drama'.

Others pushed back against the backlash, arguing the interpretation had gone too far, with comments such as 'THEY'RE BOTH MARRIED. Why are people still talking about shade' and 'Just leave this girl alone how did she shade Hailey??' Another comment read, 'This is old video why they are trying so hard to bring drama is not working'.

Despite divided responses, the dominant interpretation online leaned toward accusations of shade, with defence comments forming a smaller but consistent counter voice.

Why the Moment Keeps Repeating Online

Read more Are Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift Feuding? Benny Blanco's Wife Reminds Internet She Has Pals Outside of Their Group Chat Are Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift Feuding? Benny Blanco's Wife Reminds Internet She Has Pals Outside of Their Group Chat

The latest backlash reflects a familiar cycle in online celebrity culture, where high visibility events, brief or ambiguous posts, and existing fan rivalries between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber repeatedly collide.

The Knicks playoff game placed multiple celebrities in the same high attention environment, and fragmented timelines were quickly merged across TikTok and X into a single narrative.

This combination of visibility, timing, and algorithm driven amplification often turns unclear or deleted posts into viral interpretation battles within hours.

No Response From Selena Gomez or Hailey Bieber

Neither Selena Gomez nor Hailey Bieber has publicly addressed the accusations, and there is no confirmation that the deleted Story was directed at Bieber.

The discussion continues to circulate across social platforms, driven by reposts and commentary clips, with the accusation narrative remaining the dominant interpretation online.