Nicki Minaj is once again at the centre of online controversy after posting a birthday tribute to Donald Trump that quickly went viral and triggered a wave of public backlash. The rapper marked the POTUS's birthday with a series of AI-generated images that placed her alongside the US president, Elon Musk and actress Sydney Sweeney, prompting critics to brand the post 'pathetic' and accuse her of embarrassing herself for attention.

While it looks like Minaj had good intentions, netizens immediately criticised the musician for the use of AI and her clear support for the president.

Nicki Minaj Under Fire For AI Trump Birthday Post

While Minaj's X message itself was brief, simply wishing 'Happy 80th birthday Mr. President', it was the accompanying visuals that drew the strongest reaction. In one of the images, the 'Anaconda' singer is shown sitting with Trump, Elon Musk and 'Euphoria' actress Sydney Sweeney. All four are in seemingly coordinated pink outfits.

Happy 80th birthday Mr. President 🎉🎀 pic.twitter.com/kzURw8mNI2 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 15, 2026

Almost immediately after the post circulated, users across social media platforms began expressing shock, confusion and criticism over what many described as a 'bizarre' and 'cringe' display.

Public reaction was divided, but the dominant response online leaned heavily negative. Critics accused Minaj of 'embarrassing behaviour' and questioned the decision to include AI-generated imagery involving high-profile figures in a stylised political context. Some users labelled the post 'pathetic', while others suggested it reflected a broader trend of celebrity political engagement appearing increasingly performative and disconnected from reality.

'Congrats on getting all the attention you wanted. Everyone is dumb enough to report and post about you—even me now. You're pulling a classic #Madonna. But psst... she's caucasian and survived. You? No recovery. Horrible career choice. Kiss it goodbye,' one comment read.

'girl it's something wrong with you no shade,' one netizen wrote. 'God you're gross. Not a shred of integrity or dignity left,' another commented.

'Can't Get Any More Embarassing': Reddit Reacts To AI Trump Image

On Reddit, the tone was similarly critical, with users mocking the surreal nature of the images and debating whether the post was intended as genuine support, satire or simply attention-seeking content. One widely shared sentiment was that the combination of Trump, Musk and Sweeney in a single AI-generated scene felt 'random' and 'out of touch', amplifying the confusion surrounding the post's intent.

The inclusion of Sydney Sweeney also added another layer to the backlash, with some users pointing to her existing association with political conversations online. However, in Minaj's post, Sweeney appeared only as part of the AI composite imagery rather than in any direct statement or collaboration.

Despite the criticism, some supporters defended Minaj's right to express herself freely online, arguing that celebrity posts are often misinterpreted or taken too seriously in the fast-moving social media environment. Still, those voices were largely overshadowed by the broader wave of negative reactions dominating the discourse.

Read more List Of Celebrities Who Have Unfollowed Nicki Minaj As Her Explosive Trump Obsession Sparks Hollywood Backlash List Of Celebrities Who Have Unfollowed Nicki Minaj As Her Explosive Trump Obsession Sparks Hollywood Backlash

The controversy adds to a pattern of polarising political engagement from Minaj on social media in recent years, where her posts frequently generate debate and split public opinion. As with previous incidents, the latest viral moment shows how quickly celebrity content can escalate into widespread online controversy, particularly when politics, AI-generated media and high-profile public figures intersect.

For now, neither Minaj nor representatives for the other figures featured in the images have issued further clarification, leaving the post to continue circulating as one of the most discussed celebrity moments of the day online.