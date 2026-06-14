Ariana Grande's 'ICE OUT' pin at the 2026 Golden Globes is being seen in a new light after the singer publicly blasted the White House for using her music in a pro-immigration enforcement video, shortly after unveiling her Brighter Days Ahead Foundation to support migrants and other vulnerable groups. The row began when the White House posted a TikTok using her track 'Bye' over footage of immigrants being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, prompting Grande to accuse the administration of linking her work to 'barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.'

Read more Ariana Grande Fury: White House Slams Elitist Singer In Furious Row Over Border Video Music Ariana Grande Fury: White House Slams Elitist Singer In Furious Row Over Border Video Music

The clash between Ariana Grande and the White House is playing out against a familiar backdrop in the United States, where immigration enforcement and the role of ICE remain bitterly contested. The video, which the White House shared with the caption 'President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history', attempted to showcase tough border measures, using the pop star's song without permission as its soundtrack.

Grande did not let it slide. Responding directly under the clip, she wrote: 'Please do not ever use my music ⁠in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. f**k ICE.' The expletive left little room for misinterpretation.

A spokesperson for Grande later confirmed to Variety that the comment was hers and said her team were working to have the audio stripped from the post. Shortly afterwards, the sound on the TikTok was muted. The entire video then disappeared from the platform.

Ariana Grande's 'ICE OUT' Message

The news came after fans had already noticed Ariana Grande's 'ICE OUT' pin on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes, a small but pointed accessory now being read as an early hint of how sharply she would confront the administration's stance on immigration.

The White House, for its part, doubled down. In a statement responding to Grande's criticism, a spokesperson did not address the copyright issue but instead attacked undocumented migrants. 'We'll say this one last time: what's actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens,' the spokesperson told Variety.

ariana is wearing an “ice out” pin at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/KsOHBWo1KA — cameron (@cambeserious) January 12, 2026

No apology for the unauthorised use of her track was offered in the quoted response. There is also no indication in the reporting that the administration sought permission from Grande or her label before using Bye in the first place, which would be standard practice for most commercial content and, frankly, basic stuff for a White House communications team.

Nothing is confirmed yet about any potential legal action over the clip, so the situation remains speculative. For now, the dispute is playing out in public rather than in court.

Foundation Announced After 'Bye' Row

In case you missed it, Grande has unveiled a new philanthropic effort that sits squarely at odds with the message of that TikTok. On 12 June 2026, she announced The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation, describing it as a vehicle to support 'marginalised and vulnerable communities,' including migrant families, young people in mental health crisis and LGBTQ+ groups.

'I am beyond excited to finally announce the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation,' she said in a press release shared on Instagram. 'Our mission is to support, protect, and provide resources for our vulnerable friends in need.'

The charity is structured around four separate funds, each with a specific focus. The Protect & Defend Fund backs grassroots groups working on LGBTQ+ rights, civil rights and reproductive justice, including organisations such as The Trans Youth Emergency Project and the Defending Our Neighbours Fund.

The Heal & Dream Fund is aimed at mental health and community care, supporting services like Backline and Trans Lifeline. The Seen & Celebrated Fund focuses on amplifying LGBTQ+ voices, with grantees including the Gender Liberation Movement and TransLash Media. An Emergency Support Fund is designed as what the foundation calls 'responsive support,' offering aid and resources when communities face urgent crises.

'It has been my privilege to be able to support these causes on my own over the years,' Grande added. 'And I'm grateful to now be able to expand that reach and amplify the life-saving work that these organisations do through the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation.'

Donations can be made online via the foundation's website, according to the announcement. There is no detailed financial breakdown in the material provided, so how much Grande is putting in personally, beyond her past private giving, is not yet clear.

What can be said is that the timing is not subtle. Within 24 hours of telling the White House to keep her music away from ICE-branded propaganda, she tied her name, and her money, to groups working on precisely the communities most affected by immigration crackdowns and hostile rhetoric.

It is a pattern we have seen with Grande before, from benefit concerts to public advocacy, and it underlines how far she has travelled from pure chart-pop territory into something more politically charged. Whether the White House chooses to escalate or let the argument fade, the message on her pin and in her post is unlikely to be forgotten quickly.