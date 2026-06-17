Katie Price and husband Lee Andrews appear to have reunited in Dubai after his release from prison, but a new social media post from the businessman has sparked a different conversation online.

Days after being freed from detention in the UAE, Andrews shared a video thanking supporters and reflecting on his ordeal, with fans quickly focusing on what many described as his unusually full-looking hair and questioning whether the footage had been digitally enhanced.

Andrews' Post Sparks Fresh 'AI' Claims

Andrews returned to Instagram shortly after his release from custody in Dubai, posting a video message in which he thanked supporters and praised Price for standing by him during the difficult period.

However, the attention quickly shifted away from his comments and onto his appearance. Social media users pointed to his noticeably thicker hairstyle, with some joking that it looked 'AI-generated' or heavily filtered.

Some even joked that Andrews got a 'hair transplant' in Dubai and that was the purpose of his visit. 'So basically he went for a hair transplant and wanted price to start a gofundme so public can pay for it,' a user said on X.

The reaction taps into a long-running narrative surrounding Andrews, who has previously faced scrutiny from critics who accused him of using artificial intelligence tools, filters, or digitally altered images in promotional content. While there is no evidence that anyone manipulated the latest video, the discussion quickly spread across social media platforms.

Price appeared supportive of the post, resharing it and celebrating her husband's return following weeks of uncertainty.

Read more 'He Claimed It Was Espionage': Katie Price Reunites with Lee Andrews After Dubai Prison Lie Exposed Amid Fraud and Divorce Drama 'He Claimed It Was Espionage': Katie Price Reunites with Lee Andrews After Dubai Prison Lie Exposed Amid Fraud and Divorce Drama

Price in Dubai as Andrews Fought Detention Battle

The social media update comes after a turbulent period for the couple.

Andrews spent around a month in detention in Dubai before being released in mid-June. He later claimed he had been detained under difficult circumstances and described being held for weeks before his eventual release.

Throughout the ordeal, Price repeatedly travelled to the UAE, visiting courts and prison facilities while publicly campaigning for his release. Her trips fuelled speculation about the state of their whirlwind marriage, particularly after she was photographed without her wedding ring during a brief return to the UK.

Despite those rumours, the couple appeared united after Andrews' release. Photos and videos showed Price embracing her husband in Dubai, and the pair later attended public events together and shared affectionate moments.

Couple Photographed Holding Hands in Dubai

With Andrews' release from prison, supporters are asking if the pair have finally reunited. Based on their recent public appearances, the answer appears to be yes.

The couple have been photographed holding hands, sharing kisses and spending time together in Dubai since Andrews regained his freedom. Their reunion comes just months after their highly publicised January wedding, which attracted significant media attention because of Andrews' controversial public profile.

Even so, questions continue to surround the businessman, whose background and online presence have frequently attracted scrutiny.

For now, however, the focus remains on the couple's reunion – and on the social media post that has once again placed Andrews at the centre of an online debate he seemingly cannot escape.