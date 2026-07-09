Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are facing renewed scrutiny over their parenting after photos of 13-year-old North West in the US appeared to show real dermal piercings on her fingers, prompting doctors to warn about the medical risks of these so-called 'single-point' piercings.

North's increasingly experimental style has long been a subplot to the Kardashian family's cultural dominance. The teenager, who has grown up on reality television and red carpets, regularly mixes high fashion with edgy accessories, and her mother has often celebrated that creative streak in interviews and on social media. Until recently, many fans assumed the more extreme elements of North's look were temporary or cosmetic, especially given her age.

That assumption has now been shaken. A report, alongside recent close-up photos, suggested that while many of North's adornments appear to be glued-on decorations, the gleaming studs embedded in her fingers are believed to be genuine dermal piercings. She reportedly debuted the first one on her middle finger in September last year, with more seemingly appearing in subsequent months, although it remains unclear how many are authentic and how many are simply for show.

What Are 'Single-Point' Finger Piercings And Why Doctors Are Wary

For starters, dermal piercings, often dubbed single-point piercings, differ from typical earlobe or cartilage piercings. As health resource Healthline explains, conventional piercings have a clear entry and exit hole. Dermal piercings do not. Instead, a tiny anchor is embedded beneath the surface of the skin and a decorative stud is screwed into that anchor from above, creating the illusion that jewellery simply sits on the skin without visible support.

This design makes them highly versatile, which helps explain why they have become popular among people looking for something a bit different, whether on the face, chest, back, or fingers. But that same structure is also what worries medical professionals.

Because the anchor sits under the skin, the piercing is exposed to a higher risk of infection, displacement, and rejection, where the body gradually forces the jewellery back out. Fingers, which are constantly in motion and regularly bumped, washed, and exposed to dirt, are considered especially tricky real estate for this kind of modification.

Dermatologist Corey Hartman, founder and medical director of Skin Wellness Dermatology, said that the potential long-term effects are not cosmetic quibbles. He warned: 'Long term, these piercings can lead to hypertrophic scars, hyperpigmentation, disfigurement and loss of function of the body part where the piercing is done, particularly in patients with highly melanated skin, like North West.'

That combination of youth, visible scarring risk and a high-maintenance piercing site is what has pushed North's finger piercings from niche style choice into full-blown parenting row.

North West's Piercings Ignite A Parenting Backlash

The news came after social media users began zooming into recent pictures and claiming they could see scars near some of North's jewellery, interpreting them as evidence of real dermal piercings rather than simple stick-ons. From there, X did what it always does, with a mix of concern, outrage and the odd dose of generational self-reflection.

'I always thought North West didn't have any body piercings, that those things were just stuck on, until I saw the scars left from the piercings... She's only 13 years old...' one user wrote, capturing a broader sense of unease about a teenager undergoing procedures many adults avoid.

Others were blunter. 'What the f*** are her parents even doing???' one comment read, with another adding: 'Moms have to be firm with kids and say no to them sometimes. It's for their own good, really.' A different user pointedly reminded critics: 'She has two parents.'

Another X user, reacting to the apparent dermal piercings, wrote: 'Omg I thought these were glued on. How stupid. She's going to have craters in her skin.' Someone else asked: 'How does she even get to do all these at her age. These are bad decisions.' Summing up the anxiety around such procedures on a minor, one commenter said: 'Say what you want about her music and outfits but this is genuinely crazy, minors should not be getting play piercings or piercings THIS prone to rejection.'

Taken together, the posts push beyond simple celebrity gossip. They tap into a knotty debate about how much autonomy famous children should have over their appearance, and how much responsibility sits with parents, especially when the potential consequences involve permanent scarring or loss of function in a body part they use constantly.

Defending North West And Calling Out 'Weird' Obsession

Not everyone is lining up to condemn Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, or to police North West's single-point piercings.

Some users argued that the intensity of the reaction says more about adults projecting onto a teenager than it does about any piercing choice. 'A lot of the weird/inappropriate comments about North West are from elder Gen Z subconsciously realising that youth culture is moving on from them,' one person wrote, suggesting a generational discomfort with seeing the next wave of celebrity teens push boundaries in ways that feel unfamiliar.

Another took a more pragmatic view of the medical concerns. 'Ok yeah a reputable piercer would've told her no. That's bad. But also some small hand scars are not the end of the world,' they posted, acknowledging both the risk and its likely scale. In other words, serious complications are possible but not inevitable, and cosmetic damage, while unfortunate, is hardly unheard of among adults who experiment with body mods.

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It can be recalled that criticism of North's public image is hardly new. From her performances and early forays into music to her fashion week appearances, almost every move is dissected online, often by people significantly older than her. The latest flare-up over dermal piercings sits squarely within that pattern, amplifying broader worries about how internet culture treats famous children as if they were fair game.

Representatives for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been contacted for comment. At the time of writing, they have not publicly responded to the specific concerns around North's finger piercings, nor has any piercer involved been identified, leaving key questions about consent, safety protocols and aftercare hanging in the air.

In practice, that uncertainty is doing little to cool the argument. For some, a 13-year-old sporting single-point finger piercings is a straightforward red flag. For others, it is just another example of a child of celebrities growing up in full view of an audience that feels oddly entitled to weigh in on every mark on her skin.