A fresh phase has opened in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance case after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed investigators are preparing an upcoming arrest based on evidence they have not yet released publicly.

The 84-year-old mother of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie vanished from her Tucson-area home on 31 January and has not been found more than 100 days later, even as the probe widens and the FBI intensifies its forensic review of the Nancy Guthrie case.

Nancy Guthrie Update and Sheriff Chris Nanos' Statement

Nanos has said his force is closer to solving the Nancy Guthrie case nearly three months after she was last seen, and he has confirmed that some evidence is being withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The sheriff has said the department 'has always worked with all available partners,' including the FBI, while acknowledging missteps in how he communicated with federal agents early on.

Pima County supervisors, including Supervisor Matt Heinz, have raised concerns over how Sheriff Chris Nanos's office handled the investigation, with Heinz among those pushing for stronger scrutiny of his conduct.

A separate FBI probe is examining, according to officials cited by federal law enforcement outlets, whether Nanos delayed or constrained the bureau's role in the critical early hours of the search, which officials have described as 'highly unusual.'

Statement on the Nancy Guthrie investigation - pic.twitter.com/81w1qPXPNx — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 4, 2026

Investigation Under Federal Scrutiny

The sheriff's office said Nanos believes 'the case will be solved' and that the department has prioritised locating Nancy Guthrie, even as questions mount over his conduct.

The Guthrie family has said publicly 'We miss our mother with every breath we take, and we cannot find peace until she returns home ... We are unable to grieve; we can only feel pain and uncertainty. Our sole focus is on locating her and bringing her back.'

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Sheriff Teases Near-Arrest as FBI Tests DNA and Chilling Ransom Letters Emerge Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Sheriff Teases Near-Arrest as FBI Tests DNA and Chilling Ransom Letters Emerge

Nanos has insisted the investigation is 'on the verge of a breakthrough.' A Sunday Guardian dispatch reported that he stated an arrest is 'expected soon' and that secret evidence is being held in the Nancy Guthrie case.

Investigators are still analysing DNA and surveillance material that could underpin an upcoming arrest in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance, according to the same report.

What Nanos Is Withholding — and Why

Nanos has admitted that not all evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case will be made public at this stage, a move he frames as a protective measure to preserve the possibility of an upcoming arrest.

A report confirmed that some material is being held back, a position echoed by local media that describe the investigation as moving toward a 'potential breakthrough.'

The FBI has confirmed it is now fully integrated into the task force, with agents at Quantico analysing DNA and other forensic material that state officials had previously sent to a private lab in Florida.

A federal law enforcement source told the outlet the bureau had requested key items, including a glove and biological samples, for processing at the FBI lab, underscoring the tension between local and federal timelines in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance.

Shifting Dynamics in the Nancy Guthrie Case



As the case approaches 100 days without a confirmed suspect, the dynamic inside the investigation has shifted, with Sheriff Chris Nanos saying the team is making progress.

The Nancy Guthrie investigation, therefore, stands at an uneasy crossroads: promise of an upcoming arrest sits alongside continuing questions about how the case has been managed under Nanos' leadership, with the FBI's broader scrutiny of his conduct running parallel to the search for Nancy Guthrie herself.