The department leading the search for missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie is now fighting its own crisis of credibility. A former Pima County sheriff has accused current leadership of 'corrupting' the crime scene, a deputy has been arrested and fired on a kidnapping charge, and the agency's own deputies have voted unanimously to demand their sheriff resign.

Dr. Richard Carmona, who served as the 17th US Surgeon General and spent three decades with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, told NewsNation's Brian Entin that Sheriff Chris Nanos made a critical error by personally ordering the crime scene at Nancy's Catalina Foothills home reopened. 'Once it has been corrupted, that's the end of it,' Carmona said. 'You cannot reconstitute a crime scene.'

Carmona also flagged footage of a pizza delivery vehicle crossing the front lawn while the scene was still active, warning that any defence lawyer could use it to challenge the integrity of evidence.

Nancy, the mother of 'Today' co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home on 31 January. Authorities believe she was abducted after drops of blood were found on her front porch.

Deputy Arrested, Fired Over On-Duty Kidnapping Charge

The department's troubles grew on 26 March when Tucson police arrested 22-year-old deputy Travis Reynolds on a kidnapping charge. Court documents show Reynolds was transporting a handcuffed female detainee to the Pima County Jail when he commented on her appearance, called her 'hot', and suggested they go to a hotel and have sex.

Jail surveillance footage confirmed parts of the woman's account, showing Reynolds kept her in his patrol vehicle for roughly an hour and 40 minutes before bringing her inside. Prosecutors told the court the allegations were 'very, very concerning' given the power imbalance, and said there were signs the conduct may have happened before.

A judge set bond at $200,000 (£151,000) and barred Reynolds from possessing weapons. The department fired him after learning of his arrest, but declined to confirm whether he had played any role in the Guthrie investigation.

241-0 Vote Demands Nanos' Resignation

On 24 March, the Pima County Deputy's Organisation (PCDO), which represents over 300 deputies, passed a unanimous no-confidence vote against Nanos and called for his immediate resignation. Of those who participated, 241 voted for 'No Confidence and Resign' while 65 abstained. Not one deputy voted in his favour.

The vote came after The Arizona Republic revealed that Nanos had resigned from the El Paso Police Department in 1982 to avoid termination. Records showed he was suspended eight times between 1979 and 1982 for a total of 37 days on offences including excessive force, illegal gambling, and habitual tardiness. His department attributed the gaps in his work history to 'clerical errors'.

'Deputies cannot serve effectively under leadership with such a history of repeated disciplinary problems,' the PCDO said.

Supervisors Invoke Territorial-Era Law to Force Testimony

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to invoke Arizona Revised Statute § 11-253, a territorial-era law that allows the board to compel any county officer to provide sworn testimony about their duties. If Nanos refuses to comply within 10 days, the statute allows the board to remove him and declare the office vacant.

Supervisor Matt Heinz said Nanos 'has betrayed the trust that our community placed in him.' Nanos is expected to face those questions on 7 April. A separate recall effort needs more than 120,000 valid signatures from Pima County voters by mid-June to force a special election.

Day 59 With No Suspect Named

Fifty-nine days after Nancy vanished, no suspect has been publicly identified. The Federal Bureau of Investigation released doorbell camera footage of a masked man outside her home the night she disappeared, but no arrest has followed. An over $1 million (£757,000) reward has produced no confirmed leads.

Savannah Guthrie is expected to return to the 'Today' programme on 6 April. Carmona warned that early investigative missteps may have already changed the case's trajectory. 'The mission needs to be finding Savannah's mom,' he said. 'All of the other stories detract from what we're supposed to be doing.'