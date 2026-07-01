Four years after unproven sexual assault allegations effectively ended his Hollywood career, the 39-year-old American actor has taken the lead role in 'Citizen Vigilante', a film that has itself become the subject of fierce controversy before a single screening was permitted in Germany.

Hammer plays Michael Sanders, a US Army veteran who hunts down migrant criminals and corrupt judges in an unnamed European city. It marks his first major film appearance since 2021, when allegations of sexual assault made by a former girlfriend, allegations he has consistently denied and for which no criminal charges were ever filed following an investigation by Los Angeles police and prosecutors, saw him exiled from the film industry.

Why 'Citizen Vigilante' Is Generating Fresh Controversy

The film's return of Hammer to screens is only one reason it has drawn widespread attention. 'Citizen Vigilante', directed by German filmmaker Uwe Boll, is inspired by two real gang rape cases involving young migrants in Hamburg and remains blocked from public screening in Germany after the ratings authority declined to give it a classification — without which it cannot be shown publicly.

That decision changed, however, when Elon Musk posted the film for free on X on Thursday. It was watched by millions of people in under 18 hours, reaching a total of ten million views in the past week, according to Boll. The film has since climbed streaming charts on Apple TV in the United States.

According to Boll, the production earned its makers at least £50 million against a budget of under £1 million, a figure he attributes to the scale of its online distribution rather than any traditional theatrical release.

The Two Cases Behind the Film

The film draws directly from two Hamburg rape cases.

The first took place in February 2016 in the working-class suburb of Harburg, where several young migrants from Balkan countries gang-raped a teenage girl at a birthday party, using bottles and other objects during the assault and filming it on their mobile phones. The victim was left in the freezing cold and rushed to the hospital with hypothermia.

Three perpetrators, aged between 14 and 17, initially received suspended sentences of under two years. Tens of thousands of Germans signed a petition demanding tougher penalties, and a retrial ordered by Germany's highest criminal court eventually resulted in harsher sentences.

The second case occurred in September 2020 in Hamburg's Stadtpark, where nine young migrants dragged a 15-year-old girl into bushes and raped her for nearly three hours, filming the attack on their phones.

A Hamburg youth court, which conducted proceedings in secret over 68 days and heard from 96 witnesses, ultimately imprisoned only one attacker, an adult Iranian national, for less than three years. The remaining eight were cleared, with the court citing the assault as a 'means of releasing frustration and anger' stemming from their experience of migration and resulting 'cultural homelessness.'

The case drew further attention in June 2024, when a 20-year-old Hamburg woman, identified only as 'Maja R', was sent to a youth prison for a weekend after sending one of the attackers a WhatsApp message calling him a 'disgraceful racist pig and freak.'

@elonmusk Has given away this new film CITIZEN VIGILANTE starring #ArmieHammer (who's pretty great in it) away FREE on X.



I don't know what to make about it and how I feel. It's a tough one, but I will say that I couldn't stop watching it. It sucked me in and slammed me… pic.twitter.com/T44rEFg0G8 — Mike Binder (@MikeBinderjokes) June 25, 2026

Boll on the Censorship Claim

Boll said the two Hamburg cases were the direct inspiration for the film. 'If five neo-Nazis raped a 15-year-old migrant girl, they would get 15 years in prison,' he said. 'These people always get off the hook. We're told they're under 18, or "traumatised", or they are getting "psychological evaluation". Law enforcement, the judges, the media, have become almost crazy.'

When his lawyers challenged the ratings authority's decision, he was told the film was 'inciting violence' against migrants, a characterisation he disputes. 'No: it's a film inspired by huge political failures that have absolutely nothing to do with me, that I take absolutely no responsibility for. I do not condone violence against any innocent people,' he said.

Boll also stressed that not all migrants are violent, arguing that those who do commit serious crimes are being shielded by what he describes as a failing judicial system.

Boll said he told Hammer before casting him: 'If you don't believe it is good to do a movie like this, you can't play Sanders, because I need you to believe what you are doing.'

'Citizen Vigilante' remains blocked from public screening in Germany. Boll's legal challenge to the ratings authority's decision is ongoing. German authorities and X had not issued a public statement on the film's distribution as of the time of publication.