Donald Trump has been floating the idea for a third term in office for a while, but even he admits that it seems unlikely. The president has been spreading the 'Trump 2028' agenda around, even going as far as to make merchandise for the hypothetical campaign. However, the Twenty-Second Amendment prevents him from running for office a third time.

When asked about running for president again at Joint Base Andrews, he said, 'Everybody asks me that question. You know that the law is very strong on that. I'd love to run, but the law is very strong.' He added, 'Even tonight, they're screaming at the event 2028! No, everybody wants me to do it, but the law is very strong.'

Public reactions to the president's acceptance of the Twenty-second Amendment were mixed. 'I think every breath that man draws is an affront to decency, but I will give him kudos for accepting the law,' one citizen teased. 'Way to go, you irredeemable piece of sh-t.'

'I haven't seen him respect the law one time this whole term,' another commented.

Trump's Mixed Messages on Plans for Third– or 'Fourth'–Term

Before conceding his plans to the law, Trump seemed to be going all-in for a 2028 presidency. He also joked that it would be his 'fourth time' running in the White House Correspondents' Dinner on 24th July, 2026. He then put on a red baseball cap with 'Trump 2028' written on it.

'To show just how much I care about the press, and because I want to save your ratings, I'm pleased to announce my intention to run for a fourth term as President of the United States,' said Trump.

Trump doubled down on unsubstantiated claims that he had won the 2020 elections, despite his opponent Joe Biden being elected that year.

'I won three times, now I'm going to do it again,' Trump declared. He maintained his claims of a fraudulent election, saying: 'It's a rigged election, but we don't have to talk about it.'

Read more Donald Trump Third Term Ambitions Tested by Legal Experts as 22nd Amendment Loophole Dismissed Donald Trump Third Term Ambitions Tested by Legal Experts as 22nd Amendment Loophole Dismissed

Fox News Host Unconvinced By Trump's Gesture

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov recounted meeting Trump, who tried to bring her on board with his hypothetical campaign.

'For Christmas, for instance, he customised Trump 2028 hats for me, and you know said something like, 'Thank you for your great support.' And I get it that it's funny for a cheap laugh,' she said. Tarlov was cautious about this gesture given the lengths Trump has gone to maintain power, saying: 'I'm not really interested in palling around or playing nice.'

Trump is also currently facing resistance from the Democratic Party, which is attempting to prepare for a takeover. The opposition is currently planning to launch an investigation into Trump's business ventures, hoping that they would find evidence of embezzlement. This would allow the Democrats to find grounds for Trump's impeachment– which would be the president's third one if it ever happens.

'We're not going into this to impeach,' a senior democratic aide said, 'No one wants a failed vote on day one. The focus is on building a body of evidence through investigations that can hold Trump accountable.'

Despite the law being stacked against a third term, Trump hinted in the WHCD that he may not be giving up just yet. 'There are methods with which you could do it.' he said, regarding concerns about the constitutional provisions.

But with the Democrats gearing up for a case against him, the Twenty-Second Amendment preventing him from running, and an uninspiring decline in his approval ratings, Trump's time in office may be more borrowed than he is willing to admit.