A viral clip, a seemingly drooping head and a wave of online speculation have once again put Donald Trump's alertness under the microscope. But Jayme Leagh Franklin, the conservative media entrepreneur dubbed the 'MAGA Robot' by online users, insists the president was not falling asleep during the Oval Office event.

Franklin pushed back against the claims after footage from the White House event appeared to show Trump closing his eyes. Her explanation? She said Trump was 'looking down'. The denial has since added fresh fuel to the debate surrounding the president's public appearances and his health.

Why Jayme Franklin Insists Trump Wasn't Asleep

Franklin, a podcaster, journalist and co-founder of The Conservateur, a digital platform for women exploring culture, fashion, faith and politics, addressed the footage directly. She dismissed suggestions that Trump had drifted off mid-event.

'I didn't understand that,' she told The Daily Mail about the controversy. 'From my perspective, he was looking down.'

She went further, framing the criticism as detached from what she sees day to day. 'This president is the most active we've ever had, so that narrative is just so fundamentally false.' Her explanation puts the moment down to camera angle rather than fatigue, a defence that has become familiar whenever footage of the president appearing still or with his eyes closed circulates online.

She’s called “The Zapper”

Presses zapper on her stomach and it zaps Sleepy Don awake pic.twitter.com/EipskQ0N8N — Leonardo_DeLorian™_Call me D (@Gr8CanadianFree) August 11, 2026

Why Franklin Was Dubbed 'AI Bobblehead Barbie'

Franklin first went viral after cameras caught her repeatedly nodding while standing behind Trump at the event. The clip prompted a wave of mockery, with users branding her 'AI Bobblehead Barbie' and joking about whether she was even real.

The mockery escalated into a stranger theory when a grainy clip appeared to show Franklin holding a hand against her stomach while Trump's eyes appeared to close during the same event. Writer Tim Brannigan helped popularise the idea in a mock 'official report' shared on X, claiming she 'has a button fitted on her belly' that she presses once she gets 'the nod that he's asleep', while stressing that he had 'no idea if it's true.'

The apparent synchronicity between her hand movement and Trump appearing to regain his attention was enough to send the footage viral. It earned Franklin the nickname 'The Zapper' across social media.

But the joke took an unexpected turn when Franklin revealed that she was pregnant, posting on X: 'I'm just pregnant you weirdos.' Her disclosure offered a personal explanation for the hand gesture, though it did not directly address the separate question of Trump's alertness.

Who was this woman nodding at Donald Trump’s anti-vaxx presser in the Oval Office today? pic.twitter.com/yDHrFQ5xxU — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) August 11, 2026

A History of Denials Over Trump Alertness Claims

Franklin is not alone in defending the president against claims that he sleeps in public. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made a similar claim during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in June, telling lawmakers he had 'never seen him fall asleep' and that 'the guy doesn't sleep'.

Representative Ted Lieu responded by playing footage from a December 2025 Cabinet meeting that appeared to show Trump with his eyes closed and his head nodding while Rubio discussed issues including the war in Ukraine. 'You are literally talking about issues of war and peace and Donald Trump is sleeping right next to you,' Lieu said, prompting Rubio to insist, 'No, he's not.'

Trump himself has also rejected suggestions that he was sleeping during the December meeting, later saying he had simply closed his eyes because the lengthy session was boring. He has repeatedly maintained that he does not sleep much.

The latest controversy is therefore part of a longer-running debate over Trump's alertness, rather than evidence of a confirmed medical problem, which no medical professional quoted in this article has assessed. While footage of the president appearing to close his eyes has repeatedly fuelled speculation, such clips alone cannot establish whether he was actually asleep.

The White House has continued to defend Trump's health. In May 2026, Trump said after a six-month physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that 'Everything checked out PERFECTLY', although detailed results from that examination were not immediately released.