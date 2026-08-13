Karoline Leavitt's shock White House exit has been followed by a bizarre theory about a plane Trump reportedly abandoned during a security scare, leaving the president's most loyal spokesperson at the centre of a storm she has not publicly addressed.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Leavitt, 28, will leave her post as White House Press Secretary at the end of August, officially citing her desire to spend more time with her two young children.

But the timing has fuelled online speculation after reports emerged that Trump was secretly moved to another aircraft during his Turkey trip because of a potential Iranian missile threat. There is no evidence that Leavitt's resignation was caused by the plane incident, and she has publicly attributed the decision to family reasons.

Trump Praises Leavitt as She Leaves

Trump announced Leavitt's departure in a message praising her as one of his 'most trusted aides' and saying he understood and respected her decision to step away from the demanding role.

Rather than completely severing ties, Trump said Leavitt would become one of his top outside advisers and remain an influential voice within the Republican Party.

Leavitt echoed that tone in her own statement, describing the job as 'the honor and adventure of a lifetime'. She said returning to the White House after giving birth to her second child had made her realise that she could not give both her family and the Press Secretary's office the constant attention they required.

The decision comes only weeks after she returned from maternity leave. Leavitt welcomed her second child, a daughter, in May and also has a two-year-old son. She had returned to work in July after taking several months away from the briefing room.

The Plane Story Fuels Online Speculation

Reports have emerged that Trump was discreetly transferred to a smaller military aircraft during his Turkey visit after a potential threat involving an Iranian missile or other shoulder-fired weapon was identified. The move was reportedly kept secret from some officials and journalists travelling with him.

That has prompted online commenters to speculate that Leavitt may have been left aboard another aircraft while Trump was moved to safety. Some social media users have gone as far as describing the aircraft as a 'decoy plane' and suggesting Trump believed it could be targeted.

The online reaction has nevertheless been fierce. One commenter joked that Leavitt had been left on a 'decoy plane' and suggested the incident was the final straw. Another wrote, 'She is a new mom with 2 kids now, and he left her to die.'

Karoline Leavitt announced her resignation 24 hours after she found out that Trump left her for dead on a plane he thought could be shot out of the sky. https://t.co/5lMz9MiSSQ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 12, 2026

Leavitt Built a Fiercely Loyal Trump Career

Leavitt's departure marks the end of one of the most combative White House press operations of Trump's second administration.

She first worked for Trump during his first presidency as an Assistant Press Secretary and speechwriter before becoming Communications Director for Republican congresswoman Elise Stefanik. After an unsuccessful 2022 congressional campaign in New Hampshire, she became a spokesperson for MAGA Inc and later joined Trump's 2024 campaign as National Press Secretary.

At 27, she became the youngest person ever to serve as White House Press Secretary when Trump returned to office in January 2025. Her aggressive defence of the president frequently won praise from Trump's supporters, even as critics accused her of attacking journalists and pushing disputed claims.