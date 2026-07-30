Fresh allegations against Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto have intensified scrutiny over claims that have circulated in Hollywood for years, with a BBC investigation featuring multiple women accusing him of sexual misconduct dating back to the early 2000s.

Among the most serious allegations is the account of a woman who claims Leto brushed aside concerns about age-of-consent laws before they allegedly had sex when she was 17.

The allegation forms part of the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, which includes testimony from four women accusing the actor of criminal sexual conduct and several others describing inappropriate behaviour. The BBC documentary states that it corroborated elements of the women's accounts through photographs, messages and witness testimony. Leto has categorically denied all allegations, calling them 'absolutely and categorically false'.

The documentary has quickly become a major talking point online, reviving questions about longstanding rumours surrounding the 54-year-old performer and prompting renewed debate over accountability in the entertainment industry. It also follows similar allegations published by Air Mail in 2025, suggesting the BBC investigation has significantly expanded public attention on the claims.

BBC Documentary Details Age-Of-Consent Allegation

One of the documentary's central accounts comes from a woman identified by the pseudonym 'Alex', who alleges she met Leto in London in 2013 when she was 17. According to her testimony, she told the actor her age before they became intimate.

Alex claims she raised concerns because the age of consent in California, where she believed they might later meet, was 18. She alleges Leto dismissed the issue, responding that it was 'not a concern' because they were in Europe. She says they later had sex in California while she was still 17. This encounter would potentially constitute statutory rape under California law if proven.

The BBC documentary makes clear that these are allegations. No criminal charges have been announced against Leto in relation to Alex's claims.

Multiple Women Describe Similar Alleged Behaviour

Alex's account is one of several presented in the documentary.

Another woman alleges Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17. A separate accuser claims he threatened sexual violence after she was left alone with him in a hotel room when she was 19. A fourth woman alleges Leto repeatedly made sexually explicit telephone calls to her after meeting her when she was just 16 and later suggested they have sex.

The BBC investigation also features testimony from former crew members who worked with Thirty Seconds to Mars. Some claim they witnessed a pattern of underage girls being invited backstage or into the band's orbit, describing behaviour they found concerning.

Jared Leto Strongly Rejects Every Allegation

Leto has denied every accusation contained in the BBC documentary.

In a statement provided through his representatives, the actor said the allegations are 'absolutely and categorically false' and insisted he has 'never sexually assaulted anyone'. His representatives similarly rejected allegations published by Air Mail last year, arguing the claims were demonstrably untrue.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Leto's legal team maintained the same position following the BBC broadcast, firmly disputing every allegation and rejecting suggestions of any pattern of misconduct.

Why the BBC Documentary Has Revived Scrutiny of Jared Leto

The BBC documentary has amplified allegations that have circulated for years but had never previously been assembled into such an extensive televised investigation.

In 2025, Air Mail published interviews with nine women who accused Leto of inappropriate sexual behaviour spanning nearly two decades. Those claims generated widespread discussion but did not result in criminal proceedings. The BBC investigation introduces additional testimony, including several women who appear publicly or speak in greater detail than before.

Jared Leto Faces Renewed Public Scrutiny but No Charges

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At present, the allegations remain unproven, and Leto has not been charged with any offence connected to the claims presented in the BBC documentary.

Whether the investigation leads to further legal action remains unclear. However, the programme has substantially increased public scrutiny of the actor and is likely to intensify debate over how allegations involving powerful figures are investigated and reported.

For now, the case remains defined by sharply opposing accounts: multiple women alleging years of inappropriate sexual conduct and criminal behaviour, and Leto continuing to deny every allegation while insisting he has never sexually assaulted anyone.

The BBC has not indicated whether it will pursue further investigations. Leto is next scheduled to appear in the film 'The Outsider', where the allegations are likely to follow him.