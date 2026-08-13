Karoline Leavitt's shock White House exit has barely had time to sink in, yet Washington's rumour mill is already racing towards her possible replacement, with Erika Kirk suddenly being floated for the job after an alleged leaked video supposedly showing a tense exchange with Donald Trump aboard Marine One began circulating online.

Leavitt Leaves After Trump Calls Her a Trusted Ally

Trump announced that Leavitt will leave the Press Secretary position at the end of August, praising her as one of his 'most trusted aides' and saying he respected her decision to devote more time to her family.

He also indicated that her political career inside his orbit was far from over, saying she would become one of his top outside advisers and remain an influential voice in the Republican Party.

Leavitt gave much the same explanation herself, describing her time in the White House as 'the honor and adventure of a lifetime'. She recently returned from maternity leave after giving birth to her second child, a daughter, in May. She and her husband also have a two-year-old son.

Alleged Marine One Video Sends Rumours Flying

Into that uncertainty came an alleged leaked video said to show a tense exchange between Trump and Leavitt aboard Marine One.

The footage has not been independently verified, and there is no established evidence proving that it shows the events being claimed online. Nevertheless, its alleged existence has become part of a much larger social media narrative surrounding Leavitt's departure.

That narrative has also been fuelled by reports surrounding Trump's recent Turkey trip, during which he was reportedly transferred to a smaller aircraft amid security concerns involving a possible Iranian missile threat. Online users have seized on the story to suggest that Leavitt may have been left aboard another aircraft while Trump was moved to safety.

Some posts have gone considerably further, branding the aircraft a 'decoy plane' and claiming Trump believed it could be attacked.

One online commenter claimed, 'She is a new mom with 2 kids now, and he left her to die.' Another joked that the supposed plane incident could have been the final straw.

🚨 BREAKING:Trump says Karoline Leavitt is leaving to “spend more time with family,” amid questions over an alleged leaked video.



And no, don’t expect Erika Kirk to suddenly become White House press secretary. That would be one hell of a plot twist. 😂pic.twitter.com/AVdtNcXuZf — War Updates FC (@k_c_shivansh) August 12, 2026

Erika Kirk Suddenly Enters the Replacement Talk

Erika Kirk has nevertheless emerged as one of the more eye-catching names being discussed online. Kirk is already a major figure in Trump's conservative political world. She became CEO and chair of Turning Point USA in September 2025 after the death of her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, with the organisation saying its board unanimously selected her as his successor.

Her political profile has continued to grow. She has appeared at major conservative events and taken on an increasingly visible role in the movement, making her a familiar face to Trump's political base.

That makes the idea of Kirk moving into the White House communications operation irresistible fodder for social media.

But there is an enormous difference between being politically prominent and being under serious consideration for the press secretary job.

At present, the claim that Kirk is being lined up to replace Leavitt is unverified. No official announcement has identified her as a candidate, and Trump has not publicly named Leavitt's successor.