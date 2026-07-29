A video showing Shia LaBeouf calmly asking a woman to leave him alone has gone viral after the actor's measured response during a tense encounter drew widespread attention online.

The footage, posted on Instagram, shows LaBeouf speaking through a car window while repeatedly asking the woman to leave.

During the exchange, he tells her she is frightening his father and others around him but maintains an even tone throughout the interaction.

In the clip, LaBeouf says: 'Hello. God bless you. Leave me alone. Hi. How are you? I'm so glad. Hey, you're scaring my dad. You're scaring my people. You hear me? You hear what I'm saying? God bless you. Leave me alone.'

The video quickly spread across social media, where many viewers highlighted the contrast between the tense situation and LaBeouf's calm response.

Rather than raising his voice or reacting aggressively, the actor repeatedly asked to be left alone while expressing concern for his father and those around him.

His restrained approach became the defining moment of the viral clip and fuelled discussion across social media platforms.

Calm Response Becomes Focus of Viral Discussion

As the clip circulated, many viewers praised LaBeouf's composed handling of the encounter, while others debated the wider circumstances surrounding the incident.

The footage captures only part of the interaction and does not show what happened before recording began or what occurred after the exchange ended.

As a result, the full context behind the encounter cannot be determined from the video alone.

The exchange also sparked wider discussion about the challenges public figures face when unexpected encounters are recorded and rapidly shared online.

For many viewers, LaBeouf's decision to repeatedly ask to be left alone rather than escalate the situation became the central talking point.

Reports Later Emerged About Woman's Arrest

As interest in the video grew, attention shifted beyond the footage itself as further details about the woman involved emerged in news reports, adding context to an encounter that had already generated widespread discussion online.

According to reports citing Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office booking records, Alyssa Lee Couture, 40, was arrested in New Orleans and booked on a misdemeanour stalking charge.

Authorities have not publicly identified the alleged victim, and the booking records do not identify LaBeouf as the complainant.

Reports also said Couture had travelled about 1,600 miles from New Hampshire before the encounter and was later located in a Walmart car park before her arrest.

A separate Instagram Reel discussing the incident repeated those details, although the arrest itself is supported by Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office booking records.

Viral Clip Renews Interest in LaBeouf

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Best known for films including Transformers, Fury and Honey Boy, LaBeouf has remained a familiar figure in Hollywood throughout his career and has frequently attracted public attention for both his acting work and events outside the film industry.

The latest viral discussion, however, has centred less on the actor's career than on the brief exchange captured in the Instagram video.

While reports about the woman's arrest added further context to the incident, much of the online conversation has remained focused on the moment LaBeouf calmly repeated: 'God bless you. Leave me alone.'