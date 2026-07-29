BBC presenter Naga Munchetty has been the subject of repeated headlines over claims she was 'rude' or difficult behind the scenes, following her departure from BBC Breakfast after 17 years.

The broadcaster, who will join BBC Radio 5 Live's flagship breakfast programme in January, has faced scrutiny over workplace conduct allegations, high-profile on-air controversies, and interviews that attracted complaints.

While some accusations were investigated and later dismissed, others stem from media reports and viewer criticism rather than formal findings. Munchetty has not publicly addressed many of the reported allegations, and the BBC has since closed its workplace investigation without announcing disciplinary action against her.

BBC Breakfast Investigation Cleared Naga Munchetty

In 2025, Munchetty became the focus of an internal BBC investigation following allegations of bullying and misconduct reported by several newspapers.

The probe followed complaints reportedly made by colleagues during a wider review of workplace culture at BBC Breakfast. According to media reports, allegations ranged from inappropriate remarks to criticism of junior staff over issues including food preparation.

Among the most widely reported claims were stories alleging that Munchetty complained about the preparation of toast, Marmite, and porridge before broadcasts. These accounts, published by several UK tabloids, were attributed to unnamed sources. Munchetty has never publicly responded to those reports.

The BBC later concluded its investigation, and no formal findings of bullying against the presenter were announced.

On-Air BBC Breakfast Controversies Attracted Criticism

Away from workplace allegations, Munchetty has repeatedly made headlines for comments and interviews during her broadcasting career.

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In 2019, the BBC's Executive Complaints Unit ruled she had breached editorial guidelines after discussing comments made by US President Donald Trump.

During BBC Breakfast, Munchetty said that being told to 'go back' to where someone came from had always been rooted in racism based on her own experience. The complaints unit concluded she had gone beyond what BBC impartiality rules permitted.

She later apologised in 2021 after liking social media posts critical of then housing secretary Robert Jenrick over the prominent Union Flag displayed in his office during television interviews.

Munchetty also faced criticism following an interview with Sir David Attenborough when she attempted to ask questions about the Royal Family before the veteran broadcaster redirected the conversation to wildlife conservation.

Viewer Complaints and Reported Workplace Tensions

Several interviews and exchanges on BBC Breakfast prompted further viewer complaints in recent years.

In 2023, BBC bosses apologised after Munchetty's interview with Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner attracted criticism from viewers, while comments made to former weather presenter Carol Kirkwood during a retirement segment also drew complaints online.

Reports also claimed there were tensions between Munchetty and some BBC Breakfast colleagues, including co-presenter Charlie Stayt and fellow presenter Sally Nugent. Much of that reporting relied on unnamed sources and has never been independently verified.

However, Munchetty has also been the target of online abuse. Earlier this year, she revealed that she had been victimised by AI-generated deepfake nude images used in online scams, describing the misuse of her likeness as 'outrageous.'

Despite the controversies, Munchetty remains one of the BBC's most recognisable news presenters. Her move to BBC Radio 5 Live marks a new chapter after nearly two decades fronting BBC Breakfast, although many of the claims surrounding her career continue to generate debate among viewers and in the British media.