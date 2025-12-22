A video obtained by The Sun from AsiaWire has circulated widely online, showing the aftermath of a hotel gaming room in north-eastern China that was left in a state of extreme neglect after a prolonged stay by a single guest.

The room, located in the city of Changchun in Jilin province, had reportedly been rented continuously for about two years. When hotel staff were eventually able to access the space, they found it filled with accumulated waste, triggering a lengthy clean-up operation and raising questions about the oversight of long-term accommodation.

Screenshots and before-and-after images from the footage have since been widely shared on social media, drawing international attention. The case has prompted broader discussion about hygiene standards in hotels, the management of extended stays and the potential pressures associated with prolonged isolation and intensive gaming habits.

A Gaming Room Designed For Long Stays

The hotel markets itself towards esports players and technology enthusiasts, offering so-called gaming rooms equipped with high-end personal computers, multiple monitors, ergonomic seating and fast internet connections. Such facilities have become increasingly common in parts of China, where competitive gaming and livestreaming culture have expanded rapidly.

Rooms are typically designed to accommodate extended sessions, with layouts intended to prioritise comfort and performance. Some establishments also allow longer-term stays for customers who treat the space as both accommodation and gaming venue.

Before the extended stay, images of the Changchun room showed a clean, purpose-built environment, featuring gaming desks, chairs and neatly arranged equipment consistent with the hotel's branding.

A hotel in China that specialized in stays for Esports competitors was left stunned after a "guest from hell" finally left the hotel after a two year stay, where the cleaning staff was never allowed in to clean. When workers were finally able to step inside, they found trash… pic.twitter.com/OxD6XGK8nH — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) December 19, 2025

This is gaming addiction at an extreme. Hotels normally would send someone in to clean every day or couple of days anyway, so this person was continually turning away staff at the door. — Snekfella (@AvtoVAZ_LADA) December 21, 2025

Discovery Of Severe Neglect

According to reports from Chinese media, housekeeping staff entered the room after the guest's departure and found large quantities of rubbish covering much of the floor space. Items visible in footage included takeaway containers, plastic bottles, food packaging and used paper products.

The waste reportedly extended across the bedroom and bathroom areas, partially burying furniture and gaming equipment. Hotel staff said the clean-up took several days and required protective equipment and extensive disinfection before the room could be returned to service.

Employees involved in the process described the condition of the room as among the worst they had encountered, citing concerns about hygiene, odour and potential pest infestation. No injuries or illnesses were reported in connection with the clean-up.

Chinese Gamer — Used The Same Hotel Room For 2 Years Without Ever Leaving🤡🤯



He Ordered Food via App & This is How It Looks When Hotel Cleaners Saw It😟!! pic.twitter.com/X3VY6w2FXg — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) December 20, 2025

SHOCKER 🚨 A Chinese gamer stayed in a hotel room for two years because of video game addiction 😨



He ordered all his food through apps.



When he finally left, cleaners found garbage piled nearly one meter high, with his desk & chair covered in trash 😭 pic.twitter.com/BpPxwSvFOD — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) December 20, 2025

Public Reaction and Broader Context

Online reaction has ranged from disbelief to dark humour, with many users expressing surprise that such conditions could develop within a commercial hotel. Others questioned how the situation went undetected for so long, particularly during a multi-year stay.

Some commentators have also linked the incident to broader conversations about excessive gaming, social withdrawal and mental health. However, no information has been released about the identity or personal circumstances of the guest, and officials have not suggested any wrongdoing beyond neglect of the room.

Only people with mental disorders can feel comfortable in a room full of trash like this 🤮 https://t.co/K65ejwI8FZ — ʳᵘ ۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫۫ (@rulytri) December 21, 2025

The hotel has not publicly commented on whether changes will be made to its monitoring policies following the incident. While the story has drawn attention largely for its visual shock value, it has also prompted renewed discussion about responsibility, well-being and the management of long-term stays in an evolving hospitality sector.