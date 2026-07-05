Australian football supporters have become an unexpected talking point at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, not because of what happened on the pitch, but because of a humorous chant that has taken social media by storm. Videos shared online captured hundreds of Socceroos supporters marching through a Walmart in Arlington, Texas, singing football chants ahead of Australia's Round of 32 clash with Egypt.

Moments later, as police escorted the lively crowd from the store, supporters could be heard chanting, 'We're getting deported,' turning an otherwise routine intervention into one of the tournament's most widely shared fan moments. Clips from the incident have since attracted millions of views across social media, with many praising the supporters' humour and describing them as some of the most entertaining fans at the World Cup.

Australia's Viral Walmart Chant Explained

The now-viral footage began inside a Walmart in Arlington, where hundreds of Australian supporters gathered ahead of Australia's knockout match against Egypt. Fans filled the aisles, waving flags, singing football songs and repeatedly chanting, 'We're going to Walmart,' turning the retail store into an impromptu pre-match celebration.

The gathering drew attention from shoppers and staff before police arrived to disperse the crowd after it became too disruptive. As officers escorted supporters outside, the atmosphere remained light-hearted. Rather than showing frustration, fans began chanting, 'We're getting deported,' in a tongue-in-cheek nod to being removed from the store.

Despite the lyrics, the chant had no connection to any actual deportation proceedings or immigration enforcement. It was simply a self-deprecating joke among the Australian supporters, poking fun at themselves after their brief Walmart 'takeover.'

The chant also had no connection to Egypt or Australia's opponents. It occurred before the match and was directed entirely at the situation unfolding outside the store, quickly becoming an inside joke among travelling fans.

Later videos showed supporters continuing to sing outside Walmart before making their way to AT&T Stadium for Australia's World Cup fixture.

Social Media Declares Aussie Fans the 'Best Fans of the Tournament'

The viral clip quickly sparked a wave of reactions, with many viewers applauding the Australians for turning an awkward moment into comedy. Several commenters joked that the supporters deserved to stay longer in the United States, while others called them 'absolute legends' and thanked them for bringing energy to the tournament.

Others referenced an earlier video showing the same group enthusiastically chanting, 'We're going to Walmart,' saying the follow-up chant made the sequence even funnier. One person described the Aussie supporters as 'definitely some of the best fans of the tournament,' while another joked that Australia had become 'America's little bro.'

Several viewers also commented on the group's reputation for humour, with one writing that Australians were 'straight up comedians,' while another said the supporters 'deserved a medal.'

Some also acknowledged that the gathering likely breached store capacity or safety rules but said the supporters' good-natured behaviour made the videos enjoyable to watch. Overall, reactions centred on the fans' ability to laugh at themselves rather than the disruption that prompted police to intervene.

How Australia's World Cup Journey Ended Against Egypt

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The Walmart spectacle ultimately became one of the most memorable off-field moments of Australia's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. After entertaining fans online with their chants, the Socceroos' tournament came to an end later that day following a dramatic Round of 32 defeat to Egypt.

Australia and Egypt were locked at 1-1 after extra time before the match was decided in a penalty shoot-out. Egypt prevailed 4-2 on penalties to secure a place in the Round of 16, while Australia's World Cup run came to an end.

Although the result disappointed Australian supporters, their pre-match visit to the Arlington Walmart quickly became one of the tournament's most talked-about off-field moments.