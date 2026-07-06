US President Donald Trump has posted a meme mocking Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as an obsessed admirer, captioned 'RESTRAINING ORDER NEEDED', barely 48 hours before both leaders are due at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in Ankara on 7 and 8 July.

The image shows Meloni gazing up at the US president. No legal filing exists. The post is a taunt, but it lands as NATO diplomats finalise a declaration meant to steady an alliance Trump has threatened to quit.

It also sets up the first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders since their falling out in June.

A Meme, Not a Court Filing

The picture appeared during a stream of more than 100 Truth Social posts Trump published within roughly eight hours after the Fourth of July holiday, a spree that also included doctored images of Barack and Michelle Obama boarding Air Force One.

The Meloni meme followed a separate Trump post attacking the European Union over immigration, in which he claimed Europe risked becoming 'Third World' because of its policies.

How a Selfie Claim Sparked the Feud

The dispute erupted on 19 June, when Trump told Italian broadcaster La7 that Meloni had 'begged' him for a photograph at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Evian, France. Meloni called the claims 'completely fabricated' and declared that 'Italy and I never beg'.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled a planned US trip, during which he was due to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling Trump's words 'serious and offensive' to all of Italy. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said personal attacks must not compromise diplomatic and commercial relations.

Trump then claimed Meloni was seeking his friendship to lift her poll numbers. She replied that her popularity 'is none of your concern' and suggested he focus on his own.

Why the Timing Rattles NATO

The Ankara summit was designed as a show of unity. A draft declaration reaffirms an 'ironclad commitment' to collective defence under Article 5 and pledges roughly $80 billion (£60 billion) in military aid to Ukraine for 2026, according to the summit text.

Allies will implement the 5% GDP defence target adopted at the Hague, which Secretary General Mark Rutte frames as proof Europeans are shouldering more burden.

Trump has cast doubt on the US commitment to NATO's mutual defence pact and said he considered quitting the alliance after clashing with European allies over the war against Iran. Rome refused to let US military aircraft use the Sigonella air base in Sicily during those operations, a decision Trump has repeatedly cited against Meloni.

Why It Matters for Americans

For Americans, this is not a distant spat. NATO underwrites American security commitments in Europe, and Italy hosts key US military installations whose use, Meloni has pointedly noted, is governed by bilateral agreements.

A summit consumed by a personal feud would hand Russian President Vladimir Putin a propaganda gift and leave decisions on defence spending, troop deployments, and Ukraine aid competing with a meme for attention.

Meloni has said she will not respond further, insisting the row is not 'a spectacle worthy of our responsibility'. Whether Trump treats Tuesday's encounter in Ankara as a reconciliation or another punchline may decide if the summit is remembered for its declaration or for a restraining order that never existed.