Congressman Eric Burlison has offered a rare glimpse inside a US government facility frequently linked to UFO speculation, revealing that a casual conversation with a White House staffer led to an unexpected breakthrough in his efforts to secure greater access to classified information on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

The Missouri Republican said he used the opportunity to voice frustrations over what he described as repeated obstacles to congressional oversight of the issue before requesting the same level of briefing provided to the US president.

Burlison's Request Was Granted

Speaking on Jesse Michels Clips, Burlison said he approached the staffer while discussions were taking place on unrelated legislation. He said lawmakers tasked with investigating UFOs and UAPs had repeatedly encountered institutional barriers.

When the staffer asked what he wanted, Burlison requested 'a full briefing, the same White House-level briefing that the president gets on this topic.' He also asked for permission to visit several facilities frequently linked to UAP speculation, including Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Whiteman Air Force Base, Area 51, Groom Lake and the alleged S-4 site.

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Burlison said he has not yet visited all of the locations he requested, although he described Naval Air Station Patuxent River as the most achievable starting point. He added that the response proved more significant than expected.

According to Burlison, the staffer relayed the request to senior officials and, within a week, a Department of Defense liaison visited his office. The official reportedly told him they had been instructed by the White House 'to make it happen,' suggesting the administration was prepared to facilitate at least part of the congressman's long-standing request for greater access to UAP-related information.

What Congressman Burlison Saw at the Facility

Burlison was later asked to describe what he saw during his visit. Although he said he did not see anything 'wildly exotic' or any classified UFO material, the visit gave him an opportunity to inspect the site first-hand.

'I didn't see anything wildly exotic, but I saw some really cool stuff. Our government's doing some really cool things,' Burlison said.

He added that the visit allowed him to verify elements of a long-running narrative about the role of the facility at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, commonly known as Pax River.

'If anything, what I was able to confirm is that some of the narrative that has been around what Pax River, its role in the UFO/UAP, like, history. I was able to actually be on site and see the facility that would have been that facility that they were going to transfer from Lockheed Martin to Bigelow Aerospace,' he explained.

'And if I'll tell you just being there and seeing it, if you were ever going to do a transfer, it would be logistically the perfect venue to do that.'

Lawmakers from both parties have pressed the Department of Defense and intelligence agencies for greater transparency over historical records. However, official reviews have continued to find no verified evidence that the US government has recovered or concealed extraterrestrial technology.

Burlison's comments are likely to generate renewed interest in ongoing congressional oversight of UAP investigations. However, they do not provide evidence that extraterrestrial craft or technology exist.