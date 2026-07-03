Angelina Jolie has pushed back against Brad Pitt's latest move in their long-running Château Miraval legal battle, arguing that she never claimed to be financially desperate after their separation.

In newly filed court documents, the actress objected to Pitt's request for her private tax returns from 2017 to 2019, saying he has misrepresented her previous statements about seeking 'financial independence.'

The latest dispute marks another chapter in the former couple's years-long fight over the French winery and estate, with a judge yet to decide whether the financial records must be handed over.

Angelina Jolie Challenges Brad Pitt

The latest disagreement centres on Brad Pitt's attempt to obtain Angelina Jolie's historical tax returns and other financial documents as part of the ongoing Château Miraval lawsuit.

According to Jolie's latest court filing, Pitt's request is based on what her legal team described as a 'continued mischaracterisation and selective quoting' of her earlier statements. She argues that her comments have been taken out of context to suggest she placed her overall financial condition at the centre of the case.

Pitt's legal team maintains that the requested records are relevant because Jolie has argued she sold her interest in Château Miraval after feeling she had no meaningful alternative. They contend that financial documents from the period could help test that claim.

The court has not yet ruled on whether the documents will be disclosed.

What Angelina Jolie Meant by 'Financial Independence'

In her filing, Jolie rejected the suggestion that she had ever claimed to be suffering financial hardship.

Instead, she argued that her reference to seeking 'financial independence' was about separating her finances from her former husband following the breakdown of their marriage, rather than suggesting she lacked money or financial resources.

Read more 'The Definition of Soul Destroying': Brad Pitt Crushed as His Children Formally Disown Him One-by-One 'The Definition of Soul Destroying': Brad Pitt Crushed as His Children Formally Disown Him One-by-One

Her lawyers stated that 'separating from one's ex-husband is categorically different from allegations that one is suffering from general financial distress.'

The filing also argues that the key issue in the dispute is not whether Jolie needed money, but that she was attempting to untangle her personal and financial affairs from what her legal team described as her 'controlling and abusive ex-husband.' Pitt has consistently denied allegations of abuse.

Jolie also said she has already voluntarily provided tax returns covering other years and argued that producing additional records from 2017 to 2019 would amount to an unnecessary invasion of her privacy.

Brad Pitt Says Financial Records Are Relevant

Pitt's legal team has taken the opposite position, arguing that Jolie's finances during the relevant period are directly linked to the claims she has made in court.

According to the filing, if Jolie had substantial earnings and other financial resources available between 2017 and 2019, that evidence could undermine her assertion that selling her share of Château Miraval was effectively her only realistic option.

Pitt's lawyers also pointed to Jolie's successful acting career, noting that she was one of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses and reportedly earned around $33 million for Maleficent, a figure highlighted in the court documents.

The actor's legal team argues that if Jolie intends to claim Pitt 'economically cornered' her, financial records are necessary to evaluate that allegation.

Château Miraval Dispute Continues

The latest filing forms part of the wider legal battle over Château Miraval, the French estate and winery the former couple purchased during their relationship.

Pitt has alleged that Jolie breached an agreement by selling her stake in the business to Stoli without his approval. Jolie disputes that claim and maintains she was not required to obtain Pitt's consent before completing the sale.

The ownership dispute has generated multiple legal filings over the past several years, with both sides continuing to challenge each other's claims in court. The latest disagreement over Jolie's tax returns is expected to become another key issue for the court to decide as the Château Miraval litigation continues.