A self-exiled Chinese billionaire once regarded as one of the country's wealthiest businessmen has been sentenced to 30 years in a US prison after being found guilty of running a fraud scheme worth more than £735 million ($1 billion).

Guo Wengui, who built a public profile as a critic of the Chinese Communist Party after leaving China, was sentenced in a Manhattan courtroom where many of his supporters gathered to watch the proceedings.

Judge Analisa Torres said Guo had targeted people who believed in the cause of bringing democracy to China, convincing them to hand over their money while he funded an extravagant lifestyle. The court also ordered him to forfeit £654 million ($889 million) in restitution. During the hearing, Guo complained about his health and disputed claims made by prosecutors, while continuing to defend his reasons for moving to the United States. Victims, meanwhile, described losing their life savings and the lasting impact the fraud had on their families.

The court said Guo exploited supporters

Judge Analisa Torres handed down the 30-year prison sentence after hearing from victims who described the financial and emotional damage they suffered. Reading from letters submitted to the court, the judge reportedly referred to people who had lost their life savings, experienced severe anxiety and shame, and even faced strained relationships with family members because of their investment decisions.

Torres said Guo had 'preyed on those seeking to bring Democracy to China', using their money to support an extravagant lifestyle instead. She also criticised his conduct after his conviction, saying he 'takes no responsibility for his actions and instead insists incredibly his conduct caused no loss and harmed no one'. The judge further stated that Guo had 'called upon supporters to harass and intimidate those who dare to speak out against him'.

Victim Wei Chen, who testified during the trial, told the court that Guo's fraud had 'destroyed my life' and the lives of family members.

Before the sentence was delivered, Guo complained about his treatment in custody. Speaking through an interpreter, he said he had been taken to hospital earlier that morning before being returned to jail and later brought to court.

'When I came here, I said: "I have a tummy ache, I need to go to the bathroom, I don't feel well",' Guo told the court, disputing prosecutors' suggestion that he had exaggerated his illness.

He only briefly addressed the criminal case itself, saying: 'The reason I came to the U.S. was to destroy the CCP.'

Prosecutors said the fraud funded a life of luxury

Read more Murderers And Rapists Could Walk Free Sooner Under UK Labour's New Plan Murderers And Rapists Could Walk Free Sooner Under UK Labour's New Plan

Federal prosecutors argued that Guo's fraud, which ran between 2018 and 2023, convinced hundreds of thousands of people to invest more than £735 million in companies and organisations under his control, including GTV Media Group Inc., the Himalaya Farm Alliance and the Himalaya Exchange.

According to prosecutors, the money paid for 'a lifestyle of extraordinary excess and indulgence,' including mansions, yachts, race cars, designer clothing and luxury furnishings. They said the scheme 'destroyed hundreds of lives' and left victims and their families financially, emotionally and psychologically devastated. Guo was convicted on nine of the 12 criminal charges brought against him following a seven-week trial.

His lawyers argued that he had himself been the target of the Chinese Communist Party. They claimed Chinese authorities had carried out a 'grand, pervasive, and life threatening' campaign against him and alleged that influential figures in American business, entertainment and politics had been recruited to work against him.

The defence also argued that a lengthy prison sentence would reinforce what they described as China's campaign against dissidents, noting that people convicted in similar fraud cases had received prison terms of between two and four years.

Court filings from the defence stated that a probation officer had reported Guo carried scars and disfigurements from physical torture he allegedly suffered in China, along with surgeries carried out between 1993 and 2022.

His lawyers said his family's wealth came from being the largest shareholder in China's biggest publicly traded securities company before he became a target of Chinese officials after exposing corruption. They said he later relocated to Hong Kong, London and then New York in 2017. Chinese authorities have accused Guo of rape, kidnapping, bribery and other offences, allegations he has consistently denied as false.

After the sentence was announced, supporters in the courtroom applauded and shouted towards Guo as he was led away. Before his arrest three years ago, Guo had become closely associated with conservative political strategist Steve Bannon, with the pair announcing an initiative in 2020 aimed at overthrowing the Chinese government. Prosecutors maintained that, despite his public image, Guo remained 'entirely unrepentant' and had used his position in the United States to carry out the fraud scheme.