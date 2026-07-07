Ukraine is pressing NATO allies for additional air defence systems after a series of large-scale Russian missile and drone attacks killed civilians, damaged infrastructure, and placed renewed pressure on the country's defensive capabilities. The appeal comes ahead of a key NATO summit, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to push for stronger military support as Russia continues its aerial campaign.

The request follows some of the most intense attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks. Ukrainian officials say the strikes underscore the urgent need for additional air defence systems capable of intercepting missiles and drones before they reach population centres.

Zelensky Seeks Greater Air Defence Support

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to use meetings with NATO leaders to highlight Ukraine's growing need for advanced air defence equipment.

Speaking after recent attacks, Zelensky said protecting Ukrainian cities remains one of the country's most pressing priorities. He has repeatedly called for additional Patriot systems and interceptor missiles, arguing that stronger air defences would help save lives and protect critical infrastructure.

The latest appeal comes as Ukraine continues to face sustained aerial assaults targeting residential areas, energy facilities, and transportation networks. Ukrainian officials argue that existing air defence systems have prevented far greater casualties but say additional support is needed to counter the scale of Russian attacks.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has also urged allies to accelerate military assistance, describing air defence as one of Ukraine's most urgent requirements.

Russian Strikes Increase Pressure on Cities

The renewed diplomatic push follows a wave of Russian missile and drone attacks across multiple regions of Ukraine.

Kyiv was among the areas hit during recent strikes, with emergency services reporting fatalities, injuries, and significant damage to residential buildings. Rescue crews were deployed to several locations as authorities searched for survivors and assessed the extent of the destruction.

Ukrainian officials said hundreds of drones and missiles have been launched during recent operations, placing considerable strain on air defence networks. Although many incoming weapons were intercepted, several succeeded in reaching their targets.

Russia's Ministry of Defence has maintained that its operations focus on military and strategic infrastructure, while Ukrainian authorities have accused Moscow of endangering civilians through repeated attacks on urban areas.

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NATO Support Remains Critical

Military assistance from NATO member states has become a cornerstone of Ukraine's defence strategy since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Countries including the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and other allies have supplied air defence systems, armoured vehicles, and ammunition to help Ukraine defend its territory. Western officials have repeatedly stated their commitment to supporting Kyiv, although debates continue over the scale and pace of future assistance.

For Ukrainian leaders, maintaining that support is essential as the conflict enters another challenging phase. Air defence systems remain particularly valuable because they help protect both civilian populations and critical infrastructure from long-range attacks.

The upcoming summit is expected to provide an opportunity for Ukraine to reinforce that message directly to allied governments.

Air Defence Decisions Ahead

The outcome of discussions between Ukraine and NATO allies could influence the next stage of the conflict.

Kyiv hopes additional air defence commitments will strengthen its ability to withstand future attacks, while NATO members continue to balance military assistance with broader security considerations. The effectiveness of Ukraine's air defence network will likely remain a key factor in protecting cities and maintaining resilience against Russian strikes.

As leaders prepare to meet, Zelensky's message is expected to remain consistent: without stronger air defences, Ukraine's cities will continue to face growing risks from one of the war's most persistent threats.