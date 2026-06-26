Britain's offshore wind boom has helped the Crown Estate post a record £1.2 billion profit for the third consecutive year, prompting fresh questions over whether King Charles is personally benefiting from the billions generated off the UK's coastline.

The answer is no.

While the offshore wind industry is boosting the Crown Estate's finances, the profits do not go directly to the King. Instead, they are returned to the Treasury, with a portion used to fund the monarchy's official duties through the Sovereign Grant.

Renewed interest in the King's finances comes as Charles became the first British monarch to publicly disclose his tax bill, revealing he voluntarily paid £12.9 million in tax during 2024-25 as part of a wider push for greater transparency over royal finances.

Where Does the Offshore Wind Money Go?

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The Crown Estate, which manages land, property and the seabed around England, Wales and Northern Ireland, generated £1.2 billion in profit during the last financial year, almost three times what it made three years earlier. Almost two-thirds of those earnings came from offshore wind.

Developers paid £875 million in option fees to secure seabed leases after the Crown Estate introduced competitive auctions in 2022. Although income from the sector fell by £198 million from the previous year after two wind farms entered construction, developers will later pay the Crown Estate 2% of the revenue they collect from energy bills once the projects begin generating electricity.

Rather than becoming part of the King's private wealth, the Crown Estate's earnings are returned to the Treasury. During the last financial year, the estate handed back £487 million, with £132.1 million allocated through the Sovereign Grant to support the Royal Family's official duties, up from £86.3 million the previous year.

The Sovereign Grant pays for the monarchy's running costs, including staffing, official travel, household expenses, receptions and the maintenance of royal palaces. The core grant is expected to rise to just under £100 million by 2027-28.

Chief executive Dan Labbad said the record returns reflected years of investment in Britain's offshore wind sector, adding: 'What we're effectively doing is leasing a very scarce resource to market, and in this case the taxpayer benefited.'

Where Does King Charles' Personal Income Come From?

The King's private income comes from sources entirely separate from the Crown Estate.

Charles receives an annual income from the Duchy of Lancaster, a portfolio of land, investments and properties established to provide the monarch with an independent source of funds for both official and private expenditure. The estate generated £25.2 million during 2025-26.

He also receives taxable income from his own investments and savings, along with money generated by his private estates at Balmoral and Sandringham.

The King's decision to publish his tax bill was described by Buckingham Palace as an effort to improve transparency and 'encourage wider understanding of our accountability'. His £12.9 million tax payment places him among the UK's top 100 taxpayers, while the Prince of Wales disclosed paying £7.76 million over the same period.

However, the published figures did not include a detailed breakdown of how the King's tax bill was calculated. Dan Neidle, founder of Tax Policy Associates, described the disclosure as 'highly opaque', saying it was unclear how much related to income tax, capital gains tax, or what expenses had been deducted.

The Crown Estate expects offshore wind profits to normalise as more projects move into construction and qualify for lower lease payments. Even so, its latest results underline how Britain's renewable energy boom is helping fund the institution of the monarchy through the Sovereign Grant — not King Charles' personal fortune.