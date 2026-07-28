Governor Andy Beshear has demanded that Republican Senator Mitch McConnell either verbally prove he is fit for office or resign, after the 84-year-old went 43 days without a public appearance or visible legislative activity.

In a letter sent to the former Senate majority leader's office on Monday, the Democratic governor said recently released photographs were not sufficient evidence of McConnell's capacity to continue serving.

McConnell has not been seen publicly or engaged in any official legislative activities since 14 June, when he was hospitalised after a fall at his home. As his absence stretches into a seventh week, questions about his health have increased, prompting Beshear to step up his calls for transparency.

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Beshear's correspondence was also copied to Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

The governor urged the South Dakota Republican to review the senator's medical condition and begin the process of vacating the seat if an incapacitation is identified.

He noted that aside from two photographs and brief written statements, McConnell has made no effort to reassure his constituents in Kentucky.

While some Republicans say they have had phone conversations with McConnell, his office has not released any audio or video of the senator speaking.

'As Governor of the state he serves, I am calling on him to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of his capacity to serve, or resign,' Beshear wrote. He argued that running for federal office requires one to willingly abdicate a significant degree of personal privacy.

The letter explicitly criticised a recent medical update from the Office of the Attending Physician. While the congressional doctor confirmed McConnell was 'not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility' and cited his childhood bout with polio as a factor in his mobility, Beshear pointed out that the physician's statement did not state whether the senator could 'speak, reason, or carry out his duties as a senator'.

Representatives for both McConnell and Thune declined immediate comment on Tuesday. On Sunday, McConnell's office released a photograph of him smiling beside his wife, Elaine Chao, accompanied by a brief statement noting his continued physical therapy.

KY Governor Andy Beshear sends new letter to McConnell: “I am calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign.” pic.twitter.com/JYjXCtNsUi — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 28, 2026

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Should the veteran Republican, who is already scheduled to leave office in January 2027, step aside early, a legal dispute over his replacement would be likely.

Unlike the appointment process in South Carolina following Senator Lindsey Graham's sudden passing, Beshear cannot simply name a successor.

As noted by the Congressional Research Service, Kentucky is now one of only five states requiring Senate vacancies to be filled exclusively via a special election.

This framework is a recent legislative change supported by McConnell to prevent a Democratic governor from choosing his replacement. Prior to 2021, Kentucky law granted the governor the power to fill vacant seats temporarily.

After Beshear took office, however, the Republican-controlled legislature revised the rules, fully removing the governor's appointment authority by 2024. Both measures were enacted over Beshear's vetoes.

With a potential 2028 presidential bid under discussion, Beshear recently told MS NOW that he is prepared to ensure Kentuckians remain represented. He argued that these legislature-driven statutes conflict with the state constitution's appointment provisions for statewide vacancies.

'If there is a vacancy, I will look at my authority as governor to make sure that we are represented as Kentuckians,' he stated.

A premature vacancy would be expected to trigger a constitutional dispute, testing the limits of gubernatorial power against recent legislative restrictions.