President Donald Trump reportedly asked aides about the circumstances surrounding the death of longtime ally Senator Lindsey Graham after the South Carolina Republican died earlier this month, according to a report that says the president privately sought information about the medical condition that claimed the senator's life.

The Washington Post reported that Trump questioned whether Graham's recent travel or family medical history could have contributed to his death following the senator's passing on 11 July.

Graham, 71, died from natural causes related to an aortic dissection, a life-threatening condition in which the inner layer of the body's main artery tears. The condition can develop suddenly and is often difficult to predict, even among otherwise active individuals.

The White House has not publicly commented on the reported private conversations.

Report Says Trump Asked About Graham's Death

According to the Washington Post, Trump asked advisers whether Graham's frequent travel, including a recent visit to Kyiv, may have played a role in his death.

The report also said Trump sought information about Graham's family medical history as he tried to better understand what might have caused the fatal cardiovascular event.

The newspaper cited unnamed sources familiar with the conversations.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified the report.

Neither the White House nor representatives for Graham's family publicly commented on the reported discussions.

Trump Paid Tribute to Longtime Ally

Trump spoke publicly about Graham's death during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on 12 July, describing the senator as one of his closest political allies.

'He's a tough one to lose. He was great, he was unique in every way... I just can't believe it,' Trump said. 'He was like a member of the family to me. It's very tough, actually.'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also paid tribute to Graham, describing him as 'a dear friend to the president' and confirming that Trump would deliver a eulogy at the senator's funeral.

Graham had represented South Carolina in the US Senate for more than two decades and became one of Trump's most reliable allies during both of his presidential administrations despite initially being one of his Republican critics during the 2016 presidential campaign.

An aortic dissection occurs when the inner layer of the aorta tears, allowing blood to flow between the layers of the artery wall.

According to medical experts, risk factors can include age, high blood pressure, inherited connective tissue disorders and certain cardiovascular conditions, although dissections can sometimes occur without obvious warning signs.

Because symptoms often develop suddenly, the condition is considered a medical emergency requiring immediate treatment.

The exact medical circumstances surrounding Graham's death have not been discussed publicly beyond the official cause.

Scrutiny of Trump's Health Intensifies After Graham's Death

The report comes as Trump's health continues to attract public interest because he is the oldest person to serve as president of the United States.

Trump has repeatedly said he remains in good health and has frequently highlighted the results of cognitive assessments and annual presidential medical examinations.

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The White House has maintained that the president is fit to carry out the duties of office.

Like many presidents, Trump has also been the subject of public speculation regarding his health, particularly following medical updates or highly publicised appearances.

However, no publicly available medical evidence has emerged linking the reported conversations about Graham's death to any change in Trump's own health.

Political commentator David Rothkopf argued that Graham's death may have prompted broader reflections about ageing and legacy within Trump's inner circle. That assessment represents Rothkopf's personal interpretation rather than a confirmed account of the president's thinking.

For now, the verifiable facts remain limited. The Washington Post reported that Trump privately asked questions about the circumstances surrounding Graham's death, while publicly mourning the loss of one of his closest political allies. Beyond those reported conversations, there is no public evidence indicating why Trump asked the questions or what conclusions, if any, he drew from the information he received.