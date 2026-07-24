Mitch McConnell's prolonged disappearance from public life in Washington has triggered fresh demands from Republicans for term limits and new rules to deal with incapacitated members of Congress, 39 days after the 84-year-old Senate leader was rushed to the hospital in the US capital.

McConnell, the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, effectively vanished from view following a medical emergency on 14 June. Since then, his absence has coincided with a swirl of rumours, a conspicuous silence from his staff and the re-emergence of a question Washington has repeatedly ducked: what happens when an elected lawmaker is no longer able to do the job, but will not or cannot step aside?

There is, at present, no answer in the US Constitution. Members of Congress can die, resign or be expelled.

There is no formal mechanism for declaring them medically unfit to serve, no trigger for temporarily transferring their powers, and no process for constituents to insist on a replacement when their representative has effectively gone missing.

Term Limits Push Gathers Pace Around Mitch McConnell

Into that vacuum stepped a cast of ambitious Republicans who have long argued that US politics is calcifying around ageing incumbents. Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a vocal proponent of term limits, told supporters the US Senate 'looks like an old folks home', accusing colleagues of clinging on 'long after they are able to effectively serve'.

On Capitol Hill, Texas senator Ted Cruz reminded reporters that, even before McConnell's latest health episode, he had proposed a constitutional amendment to cap senators at two six-year terms and House members at three two-year terms.

The amendment, reintroduced in January with fellow Republican senator Katie Britt and 10 others, would only apply prospectively, limiting service after its enactment rather than retrospectively ousting long-time incumbents.

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Chief of Staff Terry Carmack did not respond to any questions related to McConnell’s current condition or why he hasn’t released a video statement during his absence from the Senate since entering the hospital on June 14 pic.twitter.com/3VeLAdh6sy — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) July 23, 2026

'Our country deserves leaders truly accountable to the people they serve, which is why I proudly cosponsored the U.S. Term Limits Amendment as one of my first actions in the 119th Congress,' Britt said at the time.

Other Republicans have been more blunt. Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie, a fellow Kentuckian of McConnell's, has half-joked that Congress needs a 'three strokes and you're out' rule.

Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett has gone further, calling for a formal 'incapacitation clause' that would allow lawmakers who are medically unable to perform their duties to be replaced.

'I think it needs to happen yesterday,' Burchett told independent journalist Desirée Townsend, dismissing the current situation as 'pathetic.'

What none of them can say, however, is how such a clause would work in practice without turning health scares into partisan weapons. Who decides when a stroke or fall becomes disqualifying? Which doctors? Under what standard? The loudest demands, it is worth noting, are coming precisely as one of the most powerful Republicans in the country is offstage and largely unreachable.

A Silent Hospital Stay Deepens the Mystery

McConnell was rushed to George Washington University Hospital on 14 June after a 911 call reporting that he had suffered a heart attack, was unconscious and had received CPR, according to records cited in US coverage. His office did not immediately confirm those details.

After weeks of pressure, staff eventually released a statement on 12 July, along with what critics derided as a 'proof of life' photograph.

The written account said McConnell had experienced a fall, briefly lost consciousness and later developed mild pneumonia before being transferred to rehabilitation. It did not specify whether he had left GWU Hospital or merely moved within the same facility, and it has not been updated with any detailed medical summary.

Read more Mitch McConnell's Hometown Newspaper Publishes Scathing 'Pre-Obituary' on Senator's 'Shenanigans' Mitch McConnell's Hometown Newspaper Publishes Scathing 'Pre-Obituary' on Senator's 'Shenanigans'

What has been visible are the people around him, and their determination not to talk. Video posted on X by reporter Nicholas Ballasy shows McConnell's communications director, Stephanie Penn, smiling but refusing to answer repeated questions about the senator's condition and extended absence.

In another clip, his chief of staff, Terry Carmack, whose salary is reported at $226,000 a year, strides through the Senate corridors as Ballasy trails behind, asking whether the senator should release more information. Carmack offers no response.

Outside GWU Hospital, unmarked Capitol Police SUVs have reportedly been parked in the same spots for days, according to The Daily Beast's account, feeding online speculation that McConnell remains inside. None of this has been definitively confirmed; in the absence of clear medical bulletins or personal appearances, every sighting and silence is being read for clues. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

It does not help that this drama follows a series of health scares. McConnell, who contracted polio as a child, has had multiple falls in recent years and at least two widely publicised moments where he appeared to freeze mid-sentence while speaking. Each incident has prompted questions about his fitness. None has produced a formal process for assessing it.

Beyond Mitch McConnell: An Ageing Congress With No Exit Plan

McConnell's case is not isolated. The late Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein served through prolonged health struggles that left colleagues, privately at least, doubting whether she could fully carry out her duties before her death in 2023. The Constitution offered no route to remove her; only death ended her tenure.

In Washington, Eleanor Holmes Norton, the 89-year-old non-voting delegate representing the District of Columbia, has faced questions over reported memory lapses and calls from local Democratic leaders to step aside. She remains in office. Again, there is no incapacitation mechanism for House members.

For those pushing term limits, these episodes are evidence of a deeper structural problem: a system built on lifelong incumbency, where party machines, seniority rules and donor networks reward politicians for staying until they physically cannot continue, while voters are left guessing about their true condition.

The proposals sound less like reform and more like a blunt instrument. There is a difference, they argue, between an elderly lawmaker who is sharp but long-serving, and one who is plainly unable to work. Term limits would treat them the same.

An incapacitation clause, meanwhile, would hand someone perhaps a bipartisan medical panel, perhaps party leaders power to declare an elected official unfit. In a hyper-partisan era, that sort of power would be contested from day one.

The unanswered question hovering over McConnell is brutally simple: how long can one of the most powerful conservatives in America be unseen and largely unheard before even his own party demands more than reassuring statements and a carefully staged photograph?