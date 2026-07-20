Andrew Tate was arrested in Miami on Saturday, 18 July, as US Marshals detained him and his brother Tristan outside the James L Knight Center while Britain's Crown Prosecution Service pressed ahead with 59 new criminal charges against the pair, including rape, trafficking and child image offences.

Newly surfaced video also appears to show Tate trying to pass his phone towards a bodyguard in the middle of the arrest, a split-second moment that has set social media buzzing, though the device's final custody remains unclear.

The news came after the CPS said it had authorised fresh charges against the brothers and that the case would proceed towards extradition action. US Marshals Service confirmed the arrest, while the brothers' lawyer, Joseph McBride, responded with a blistering statement that described the allegations as a 'political hit.'

Miami Arrest Video Goes Viral

The clip doing the rounds online is messy, brief and, frankly, very Tate. Andrew, in an unbuttoned purple shirt, silver chains and sunglasses, is seen being surrounded by officers as the Marshals move in, and at one point appears to push or hand his phone towards a security guard before he is cuffed.

The phone then ends up on the ground, where another law enforcement officer appears to pick it up, though it is not publicly confirmed whether it was seized.

That small moment has drawn outsized attention because it fits the wider spectacle around the brothers, whose entire public brand has long been built on provocation, image and noise.

The arrest itself was hardly quiet, with authorities removing Tate's chains as they placed him in handcuffs outside the venue. It was the sort of live, unguarded scene the pair usually avoid. This time they did not get to curate the edit.

Charge List And What Comes Next

What matters most, though, is the legal picture. Prosecutors in Britain say Andrew Tate, 39, faces seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and 19 further charges tied to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

Tristan Tate, 38, is charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The CPS said the allegations relate to sexual offences involving four women between July 2010 and August 2017. It was reported that British prosecutors were seeking extradition after the arrests, while the US Marshals Service said the brothers were taken into custody on a sealed warrant. The pair deny wrongdoing.

There is no getting around the scale of it. These are not vague internet accusations floating in the ether, but a live criminal process with named charges and official law enforcement involvement.

Yet the brothers, predictably, have gone on the offensive. McBride said the arrests had been approved by a low-level Department of Justice official who 'never got approval from leadership,' and claimed the pair were being targeted because of the civil case they have brought in the US.

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Amid Wider Legal Storm

The Miami arrest also lands in the middle of a broader, uglier legal mess that has followed the Tates for years.

It was reported that Romanian prosecutors previously accused the brothers of trafficking women across Romania, the UK and the US, and of sexually exploiting them, while it was noted that cases in Romania remain ongoing. The brothers have repeatedly denied those allegations too.

Hours before his arrest, Andrew Tate posted on X in a taunting tone about the Romanian proceedings, continuing the same online posture that has long made him catnip for supporters and a magnet for outrage.

The prosecutor reads every single tweet I make.



They’re all corrupt.



Hello Dicott please raid the house. @MAERomania @romaniaineu https://t.co/nOnmDUr67P — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) July 18, 2026

That is the Tate machine in a nutshell, part performance, part menace, part self-mythology. And now it is running straight into court process, which tends to be much less glamorous than the posts suggest.

The timing is awkward for the pair as well. Reports said Andrew was due to host a bareknuckle boxing event shortly after the arrest, though that plan was overtaken by federal officers outside the James L Knight Center.

They will next be processed in Miami, and the sealed indictment is expected to be unsealed there, according to reporting cited in the brief.

It is a grimly familiar tale by now, only louder, more public and, for Tate, a lot less controlled. The phone, the chains, the sunglasses, the swagger, all of it was there. So was the handcuff.