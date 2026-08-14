Chris Watts, who murdered his pregnant wife and two young daughters in 2018, is reportedly planning to marry again while serving multiple life sentences in prison. The woman linked to the convicted killer is Lizzie Henderson, an Ohio realtor who reportedly moved to Wisconsin and has visited Watts more than 20 times as their relationship developed behind bars.

Watts is serving multiple life sentences at Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin after pleading guilty to killing Shanann Watts and their daughters, Bella and Celeste.

Watts Reportedly Wants To Marry Lizzie Henderson

According to reports, Watts and Henderson have submitted a request to marry through the Wisconsin prison system. However, the reported marriage has not been officially approved. Inmates must meet specific requirements and receive approval from prison officials before a marriage can take place.

The reported plans have renewed interest in the personal life of Chris Watts, whose 2018 family murders continue to attract widespread attention.

Meet Lizzie Henderson, Watts' Reported Girlfriend

Henderson, 39, is reportedly a realtor from Ohio who moved to Wisconsin with her mother.

She reportedly holds a Wisconsin real estate licence and was working at a supermarket when the reports emerged. Her move to Wisconsin brought her closer to Watts at Dodge Correctional Institution.

Reports also say that Henderson had filed for a confidential name change. Because the case is sealed, the records do not identify the surname she sought.

Henderson's relatives have claimed that she has begun using the name Lizzie Watts. Her former stepfather, George Wilson Jr, also told the Daily Mail that he was aware of the relationship and knew about the reported marriage request.

Henderson Has Visited Watts More Than 20 Times

Read more Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs Prison Release Pushed Forward One Month Following Prison Fight, Then Back Again Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs Prison Release Pushed Forward One Month Following Prison Fight, Then Back Again

The relationship reportedly developed through repeated prison visits. According to reports, Henderson visited Watts 23 times over a 15-month period.

The visits were reportedly contact visits lasting up to three hours. Wisconsin prison rules allow limited physical contact, including an embrace and kiss at the beginning and end of a visit, while excessive displays of affection are prohibited.

Conjugal visits are also not permitted at the facility.

Henderson has confirmed that she and Watts are romantically involved. When asked about how their relationship began, she reportedly said, 'How things began is between me, him and God.'

Henderson on Watts' Crimes

Henderson has also been questioned about Watts' crimes against his wife and children.

When asked how she felt about the murders, she said Watts 'knows' how she feels and added that she wanted to respect the people involved. She also described the murders as 'something harsh for anyone to experience.'

Watts killed Shanann, who was pregnant at the time, and their daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in Colorado in August 2018. He pleaded guilty to the killings in November that year.

Women Writing to Watts in Prison

Henderson is not the first woman to develop a connection with Watts while he has been incarcerated.

According to previous reports, Watts began receiving letters from women after his conviction, including some who expressed romantic interest. Sources later revealed that he maintained correspondence with several women and exchanged more suggestive messages with some of them.

Watts was ultimately sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders. He remains imprisoned in Wisconsin as the reported marriage request awaits the required approval.