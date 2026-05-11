A heartbreaking funeral service was held in Shreveport over Mother's Day weekend for eight children killed in a Louisiana family shooting that shocked the local community. Hundreds of mourners gathered at Summer Grove Baptist Church to remember the victims, whose white caskets were surrounded by flowers, photographs and tributes from grieving relatives.

The children, aged between three and 11, died after authorities said their father, Shamar Elkins, carried out the attack at two homes on 19 April before later dying during a police pursuit, per People.

Summer Grove Baptist Church Service Filled with Emotions

The emotional service took place at Summer Grove Baptist Church, where mourners gathered around eight white caskets decorated with flowers, photographs and children's characters. Community leaders, pastors and grieving relatives paid tribute to the children, seven of whom were siblings, while the eighth was their cousin. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry ordered flags to fly at half-staff in their honour.

The children were named Sariahh Snow, 11 years old, Markaydon Pugh who was 10, Layla Pugh, 7, Kayla Pugh and Khedarrion Snow, both 6 years old, Shayla Elkins and Braylon Snow, both 5, and Jayla Elkins, 3.

Read more 8 Kids Dead, 1 System Failed: Why Shamar Elkins Was Free After Firing at Children in 2019 8 Kids Dead, 1 System Failed: Why Shamar Elkins Was Free After Firing at Children in 2019

Authorities have not released a definitive motive, but investigators and relatives have pointed to ongoing family tensions and relationship problems in the weeks before the shooting.

Reports indicate Elkins and his wife were separating and had a court appearance scheduled shortly after the killings. Family members also reportedly noticed changes in his behaviour in the days leading to the attack, according to a report by The Guardian.

Police said two women survived the shooting, including Elkins' wife and another woman identified as his girlfriend. A young girl aged 12 also escaped by jumping from a roof during the attack, suffering broken bones, according to a police statement to People. Investigators later said Elkins fled in a stolen vehicle before he was fatally shot by officers following a chase.

The tragedy has intensified discussions around domestic abuse, mental health and firearm access in the United States. According to reporting from the Associated Press and other outlets, the shooting became the deadliest mass killing in the country in more than two years. Federal prosecutors have since charged two men accused of illegally supplying firearms connected to the case.

Faith Leaders & City Officials Call for Unity

During the funeral, speakers focused not only on grief but also on the lasting impact of violence inside families. Faith leaders urged the community to remember the children for their personalities and dreams rather than the circumstances of their deaths.

Mount Olive Baptist Church senior pastor Bishop Bernard Kimble stated during his opening remarks, 'In spite of how you may be feeling today, we still need to know that God is still good,' reminding the community that 'God is still on the throne.'

Pastor Kim Burrell shared, 'To ask the question, 'Why is this fair, God? How could you, Lord?' He's still God. The same God that healed you from the stuff that you don't want to tell nobody about. But he is a God that doesn't have to give us all the clues. Just know that he makes no mistakes.'

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux also spoke, offering condolences. He said, 'May we honor them by carrying forward the gentleness, joy and love they so freely shared.' He also spoke about the victims, saying, 'They were full of promise and found joy in the simplest things, such as dancing, playing outside and sharing laughter with family and friends. Their futures were bright and held great promise.'

'It is incumbent upon us to honor the memory of those lost by standing together against such senseless violence,' he continued.

The ceremony included music, prayers, and symbolic gold crowns placed on the children's caskets to represent peace and eternal life.