The US Space Force is being linked to the UFO-related disappearance of retired US Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland and a leaked audio seems to concur with it.

A YouTuber broadcasting under the moniker 'DAHBOO77' has uploaded a compelling audio recording featuring an unnamed witness who was apparently one of the last people McCasland met before he disappeared. This individual claims that the decorated commander held a highly unusual meeting with representatives from the US Space Force shortly before he suddenly vanished.

The revelation has injected fresh intrigue into an investigation that has already captivated both military analysts and alternative researchers. The audio material allegedly stems from a formal police interaction in New Mexico. Local officers were recording their conversation with the witness who claimed to have shared a meal with McCasland on the very eve of his disappearance.

According to the unidentified woman, she worked directly with McCasland within the Kirtland Partnership, a prominent non-profit organisation dedicated to protecting and expanding the operations of Kirtland Air Force Base.

McCasland Was Not Himself

Based on how the woman described it, the nature of the dinner party was far from ordinary. She emphasised that McCasland exhibited distinctly strange behaviour throughout the course of the evening.

'I was shocked this morning when I saw the alert because what I noticed Thursday evening is he wasn't his usual self,' she said in the audio recording. 'He was kind of spacey and quiet, and you know that that happens with people. So I didn't put anything with it... From what I understand is he left the house, his wife, didn't take anything, was on the running trail, and he was last seen at 11:00 yesterday.'

'He has a very classified security clearance,' the woman added. 'He was the head of Air Force Research Lab. I mean to the point the man's names are in the UFO documents that are fixed to be released.'

Something Happened During the Dinner

The YouTuber hosting the audio leak suggests that these developments provide a logical framework for an otherwise inexplicable mystery. 'DAHBOO77' argues that the recording strongly indicates an incident or disclosure took place during the dinner involving the US Space Force.

The narrator firmly suggests that whatever transpired during those hours is intrinsically linked to McCasland's subsequent vanishing. Furthermore, the theory implies that the general's abrupt departure was not a random event but a direct consequence of that meeting.

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'This conversation exposes that this man met with Space Force hours before he disappeared. This has everything to do with his disappearance if you ask me.'

'There's a reason this woman called and gave these details and that they're coming out now. The last people known to be around him in this secret conversation that took place during this dinner. Apparently, he was spooked. As she said, he was not himself. And then just a matter of hours later, he leaves never to be seen again, taking nothing with him.'

As the investigation enters its third month, official updates from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and the FBI paint a complex picture. Authorities confirmed that McCasland vanished from his home on foot on 27 February, leaving behind his mobile phone, prescription glasses, and tracking devices.

Oddly, his hiking boots, wallet, and a .38-caliber revolver were missing from the property. While his family notes he suffers from an unspecified medical condition and enjoyed hiking the nearby Sandia Mountains, the White House has reportedly launched a broader probe into his disappearance alongside other high-clearance scientists, keeping all possibilities on the table.