A Bradford abuse survivor has seen another chapter in her long fight for justice after four more men were found guilty over the sexual abuse of a girl in care. The latest verdicts take the total number of convictions in the Bradford children's home case to 13, more than two decades after the abuse first began.

The case has become one of the most significant child sexual exploitation prosecutions linked to Bradford in recent years. It also shows how historic abuse cases can take years to reach final verdicts, leaving survivors to live with the consequences long after the crimes were first reported.

For Anna, the 13 convictions mark another step in a long legal process rather than the end of the story.

The Four Men Convicted in the Latest Bradford Grooming Trial

Bradford Crown Court heard that the four men convicted in the latest hearing were Mohammed Baig, Sohail Hussain, Mohammed Suleman and Khurram Iqbal. All four were from Bradford and were convicted over sexual offences against the same victim.

Four men have been convicted of multiple counts of the sexual abuse and exploitation of a child in Bradford in the early 2000s.



Those convicted today (22 July) and awaiting sentence are:



• Sohail Hussain aged 40 of Bradford who self-defines as Asian Pakistani was… https://t.co/diBgfXu8l8 — Isolated Incidents (@diversity999x) July 22, 2026

Baig was found guilty of three counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault, Hussain of rape and indecent assault, Suleman of two counts of indecent assault, and Iqbal of indecent assault while being cleared of rape. The men were released on conditional bail and are due to be sentenced at the same court on 22 October.

How One Survivor's Case Has Spanned More Than Two Decades

The girl, known as Anna in earlier reporting, was sexually abused from the age of 13 and the offending continued after she was moved into a Bradford children's home. In a separate trial, the court heard that she had an Islamic wedding ceremony at 15 to Raja Zulqurnean, who also groomed and abused her.

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Zulqurnean was initially jailed for 18 years for rape and indecent assault before appeal judges increased the sentence to 23 years. That background remains central to understanding how the case developed and why the survivor's case has taken so long to reach this stage.

The Wider Pattern of Grooming and Institutional Failure in Bradford

Bradford has already seen a series of child sexual exploitation cases reach court over the past decade, with dozens of offenders convicted of grooming and exploiting young girls in the city. That wider background helps explain why this case continues to draw attention beyond the courtroom.

In a separate Bradford case, survivor Fiona Goddard has said she was raped, drugged and abused as a teenager in care, describing how the grooming affects everything in her life, from relationships to self‑esteem, and how she still lives with scars from the abuse she sees whenever she gets changed.

She has argued that she was not only abused by men but also abused by professional people, saying she was blamed as a child prostitute and made to feel the exploitation was her fault, to the point she tried to take her own life. Fiona's case led to nine men being convicted and jailed in 2019, but she has repeatedly called for greater accountability from the authorities that failed to protect her and other girls. She has urged that inquiries into grooming gangs bring accountability for professionals whose decisions, she says, contributed to children being abused for extended periods of time.

Bradford children's services have faced multiple critical reviews over the past decade, including an independent review that identified widespread and serious failures in safeguarding, while a separate inquiry found some children in the city remained unprotected from sexual exploitation. That history gives added weight to a case that involves a girl in care and raises questions about whether enough was done to keep vulnerable children safe.

In one major case, 15 men were jailed for raping a teenage girl over four years, showing how widespread these prosecutions have been in the city. The Bradford children's home case stands out because it combines historic abuse, care‑setting failures and repeated convictions against the same victim.

The four men are due to be sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on 22 October, adding another stage to a case that has already produced repeated convictions. The total of 13 guilty verdicts underlines both the scale of the offending and the length of time it has taken for the survivor's case to reach this point.