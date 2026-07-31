Festivalgoers have suffered severe stomach problems after eating roast-filled Yorkshire pudding wraps at Truck Festival, prompting organisers to close a food stall and alert environmental health officials.

A number of people attending the four-day music festival in Steventon, Oxfordshire, reported diarrhoea, stomach pain and other symptoms associated with food poisoning. Some said they spent much of Sunday repeatedly visiting the toilets, while at least one person reportedly sought hospital treatment after developing more serious symptoms.

Truck Festival said its medical team received reports from attendees with similar symptoms on Sunday morning. Its health and safety team identified a third-party food vendor as the suspected source and removed it from operation within 90 minutes. However, officials have not yet confirmed what caused the illnesses or whether a specific meal was responsible.

What Did Festivalgoers Report Eating?

Several attendees posting about their experiences online said they had eaten food from The Yorky, a stall selling roast dinners served inside Yorkshire puddings.

The menu reportedly included meat-filled Yorkshire pudding wraps served with ingredients commonly found in a traditional roast dinner. Among the items repeatedly mentioned by festivalgoers were pork sandwiches and a meal described as a 'pork smasher'.

One attendee said they ate the pork option on Saturday evening before developing what they described as the worst food poisoning they had experienced. The illness allegedly forced them to leave the festival early and miss all of Sunday's performances.

Another person who reportedly ate roast pork from the stall described suffering severe stomach pain and bloating for approximately six hours.

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Chicken was also mentioned in accounts shared online. One customer claimed they noticed that the chicken in their meal appeared pink and raised the issue with stall workers before eating it. They alleged that their concern was dismissed and that they did not receive a refund for the £17 meal.

These claims have not been independently verified, and investigators have not established whether pork, chicken or another ingredient caused the reported illnesses.

Attendees Describe Difficult Conditions

The symptoms created an especially uncomfortable situation for people staying at the festival's campsites.

One attendee described struggling inside the portable toilets and wanting to return home. Another said repeated trips to the facilities caused them to miss scheduled performances.

A festivalgoer told reporters that the toilets became crowded as more people fell ill. They also claimed the medical tent was treating numerous attendees throughout Sunday.

One person reportedly attended the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford after experiencing bloody diarrhoea. Medical staff were said to have taken samples to determine whether food poisoning was responsible.

Food Stall Closed Within 90 Minutes

Truck Festival said it launched an immediate investigation after its on-site medical team identified a pattern of similar symptoms.

Once the suspected vendor had been identified, organisers closed the stall and informed the Vale of White Horse District Council's environmental health team that same day.

The festival said it was cooperating with the investigation and shared the 'disappointment and frustration' of those whose weekend had been affected.

The council confirmed that it was investigating a potential food poisoning outbreak alongside Truck Festival, the food business, the UK Health Security Agency and the authority responsible for registering the trader.

The exact number of people affected remains unclear. No laboratory results or official cause had been announced at the time of writing.

Until that investigation is completed, the food stall remains only the suspected source, and attendees' accounts do not establish that any particular dish was responsible.