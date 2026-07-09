One routine flying lesson turned into an unimaginable nightmare when experienced flight instructor Leandro Bertazzo reportedly jumped from a small aircraft in mid-flight, leaving his stunned 22-year-old student to land the plane alone.

The shocking incident has left Argentina's aviation community searching for answers after the respected instructor's final moments unfolded thousands of feet above the ground. While authorities continue investigating what led to the tragedy, Bertazzo's student managed to avert an even greater disaster by bringing the aircraft safely back to earth.

Who Was Leandro Bertazzo

Leandro Andrés Bertazzo, 42, worked as a flight instructor at Flying Parrot Córdoba, a respected aviation school in Argentina. He had built a reputation as an experienced pilot and instructor, having also worked in neighbouring Chile during his aviation career.

Colleagues described him as an approachable and cheerful professional who was passionate about teaching others to fly. Eduardo Álvarez, director of Flying Parrot Córdoba, said there had been no indication that Bertazzo was planning to take such drastic action.

According to Álvarez, Bertazzo had already completed another training flight with a different student earlier that same day without displaying any unusual behaviour.

He described the instructor as 'a beautiful person with a great smile' and admitted that everyone at the flying school was struggling to understand what had happened.

Bertazzo's father later revealed that his son had recently been going through a difficult period in his personal life and had sought psychiatric treatment before the incident.

The Final Moments Inside the Aircraft

The tragedy unfolded in Córdoba Province, Argentina. Bertazzo was flying a two-seat Cessna 150 with his 22-year-old student, identified only as Rosario.

According to Rosario's account, the instructor suddenly turned towards her and calmly said, 'You know what you have to do, carry on.'

He then reportedly removed his headset, put away his mobile phone, unfastened his seatbelt and opened the aircraft door before jumping from the moving plane.

Aviation experts noted that opening the door of a Cessna 150 during flight is far from easy because of the strong air pressure pushing against it. Álvarez compared the force required to attempting to open a car door while travelling at around 124 miles per hour (200 kilometres per hour).

The aircraft was reportedly flying at roughly 250 metres, or around 850 feet, above the ground when Bertazzo left the plane.

Emergency services later found his body in a nearby rural field following a search operation guided by information provided by Rosario.

Cessna 150 Landed Safely

While the student already held a pilot's licence, she was still undergoing additional flight training to build more practical experience. Despite the terrifying circumstances, she contacted ground support, reported the emergency and followed instructions to complete the landing.

The Cessna 150 landed safely without sustaining any damage, preventing what could have become an even greater aviation tragedy.

Álvarez later said Rosario was in 'complete shock' after landing but managed to perform remarkably well during one of the most challenging situations a trainee pilot could ever face.

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Argentina's public prosecutor confirmed that investigators are now working to establish the full circumstances surrounding Bertazzo's death.

Officials said no formal complaints have yet been filed while authorities gather evidence and interview witnesses.

Investigators are expected to review the aircraft, examine communications surrounding the flight and speak with those who knew Bertazzo in the days leading up to the incident.