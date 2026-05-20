Katie Price has shared chilling text messages from her husband Lee Andrews, sent from Dubai on Thursday night, in which he claimed he had been 'arrested,' bundled into a van and taken to a 'black site' before abruptly going silent in the early hours.

The former glamour model says she has not heard from Andrews since around 1am that night, and the Foreign Office has confirmed it is now 'supporting the family of a British man' abroad.

The alarm over Andrews began when he failed to board a scheduled flight back to the UK, where he and Price were due to appear on Good Morning Britain for their first television interview as a couple. When he did not arrive, questions initially centred on whether he had missed his plane. Within days, however, the narrative hardened into something far darker as Price went public with the final messages she says he sent from Dubai, and as his family reported him missing to British authorities.

Katie Price fears husband Lee Andrews has been ‘kidnapped’ but questions are growing over whether the whole thing was faked



Katie, 47, revealed on Saturday that she last spoke to Lee, 42, on Wednesday night at 10pm as he tried to cross the Hatta border from Dubai.



In a… pic.twitter.com/FZt9STtNHH — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) May 17, 2026

The texts, shared with The Sun on Tuesday evening, begin shortly after 9.30pm local time. 'Been arrested, I'll be in touch I'm ok xx,' Andrews wrote, according to screenshots supplied by Price. What follows is a rapid escalation in tone and fear. In one message he claims he has been forced into a van and taken to an undisclosed location, telling her: 'It's a black site, I love you, I sort it.' In another, apparently sent from the vehicle, he writes: 'I'm in the van... just being detained.'

At some point during the exchange, Andrews is said to have turned on his 'live location' and urged his wife to keep watching it. 'Keep that on babe love you,' one message reads. The feed, she says, later stopped updating. The last text, sent shortly after 1am, referred again to him being 'detained' before contact ceased entirely.

Lee Andrews And The Dubai 'Black Site' Claim

The phrase 'black site' is doing a lot of heavy lifting here, and not in a reassuring way. Price has not offered further details on what Andrews meant by it, nor has any independent evidence emerged to substantiate the idea that he was being held in a secret or unofficial facility. At this stage, there is only Andrews' own wording, relayed via his wife and reproduced in the British press.

Read more Lee Andrews Exposed: 'AI Face' and Fake Career Allegations Explode Amidst Kidnapping Claims Lee Andrews Exposed: 'AI Face' and Fake Career Allegations Explode Amidst Kidnapping Claims

It can be recalled that Dubai, and the wider United Arab Emirates, operate a strict legal system, with foreign nationals routinely detained for offences that might barely register in the UK. Yet there has been no confirmation from UAE authorities that Andrews is in custody, and no suggestion from the Foreign Office that they know his precise whereabouts. Beyond their line that they are 'supporting the family of a British man,' officials have offered nothing publicly that would either back or debunk Price's description of events.

Price, who has lived much of her adult life in plain sight, has moved swiftly to get ahead of one predictable accusation. On social media, some users suggested the saga could be a stunt. In an update video, she stared straight into the camera and pushed back. 'This is a really difficult time for me at the moment. It's been five days since I've heard anything from Lee,' she said, adding that 'none of his family has heard anything, his dad is out in Dubai, and he's heard nothing.'

Her language is raw, but framing is careful. She repeatedly stresses that this is not just her drama but a missing person case affecting an entire family. Andrews' father, she says, has been in the country but still unable to track him down. That absence of contact lends weight to her claim that something has gone seriously wrong, even if the details remain frustratingly opaque.

Foreign Office Steps In As Lee Andrews Vanishes

Price says that she and Andrews' relatives have now reported him missing to the British Embassy, triggering formal consular involvement. The Foreign Office, true to form, is keeping its public commentary to a minimum, but its acknowledgement that it is assisting the family at least confirms that the case has crossed from celebrity gossip into official paperwork.

In her video, Price did what celebrities do when traditional routes feel too slow: she appealed directly to followers. 'If there's anyone in Dubai or you know anyone in Dubai and you spot him or see him... I don't know because I don't know where he is,' she said, her account of his last known situation stark. 'Because the last thing I know, his hands were tied and he had a hood over his head and he was in the back of a van.'

Police speak out on missing Lee Andrews 'investigation' https://t.co/RH46dXq5yr pic.twitter.com/zROgyT8ks1 — LADbible (@ladbible) May 19, 2026

Those particular details do not appear in the text messages themselves, as published, and their origin is not fully clear from her account. Without independent corroboration from Dubai police, airport CCTV or witnesses, there is no way to verify exactly what happened to Andrews after he sent his location. For now, it is a story told almost entirely through one woman's phone screen and her obvious distress.

Price insists she is 'a tough girl' and 'a survivor,' but also admits her 'anxiety levels are sky high.' She says she is trying to 'get on with each day' while living with 'the unknown,' thanking people for their messages while repeating that no one should worry about her. The worry, she keeps implying, belongs elsewhere. Nothing is confirmed yet about Andrews' fate, his alleged arrest or the 'black site' he referenced, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt until officials in Dubai or London are willing to put more on the record.