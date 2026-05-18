Chaos erupted around Katie Price's whirlwind marriage this weekend after the former glamour model revealed her husband Lee Andrews had vanished following a terrifying FaceTime call near the Dubai-Oman border.

Katie Price broke down the timeline in a YouTube video uploaded over the weekend, revealing she had not heard from Andrews since the evening of 13 May. According to Price, her husband had been attempting to cross the Hatta border near Oman so he could catch a flight back to the UK.

Katie Price Revealed the Chilling Final Call

Price claimed Andrews suddenly FaceTimed her while appearing visibly distressed. She said he had a hood over his head and ties wrapped around his wrists. During the brief call, he allegedly warned her that 'they're coming back for me' before the connection abruptly ended.

Moments later, his phone location reportedly disappeared at exactly 10:03pm.

The former reality star admitted she initially attempted to calm online speculation by posting that Andrews was merely taking time away from social media. However, she later confessed the truth was far more serious.

'The truth is that Lee has been missing for three days,' she said.

Price added that messages from both her and Andrews' relatives were no longer being delivered, deepening fears something had gone badly wrong near the border crossing.

Read more Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Declared Missing After Dramatic Kidnapping Claims From Dubai Border Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Declared Missing After Dramatic Kidnapping Claims From Dubai Border

Dubai's Missing Person Search

As concern mounted, Price said she contacted senior officials in Dubai directly, including the head of CID, in an attempt to track Andrews down.

According to her, authorities could not locate him in any prison, detention centre, or police station across the region. The lack of official records reportedly intensified fears that Andrews may have been abducted rather than formally detained.

'No one can find him in any prison, any police station,' Price explained in the emotional update.

A formal missing person report has since reportedly been filed with the British Embassy in Dubai while local police continue investigating the disappearance.

The case quickly became headline news across British tabloids, particularly after Andrews failed to appear alongside Price for a planned television interview in the UK. Reports claim he had already filmed content from the airport shortly before his disappearance.

Entertainment accounts on Instagram and TikTok rapidly amplified the mystery, with clips discussing the chilling FaceTime call gaining massive traction online.

The unusual circumstances surrounding the case have triggered countless theories on social media, especially given Andrews' sudden disappearance near an international border crossing.

Fast Paced Romance

The shocking disappearance has also dragged renewed attention onto Price and Andrews' highly publicised romance.

The pair married in Dubai earlier this year after what many described as an intense whirlwind relationship. According to previous interviews, they connected through social media and quickly became inseparable despite living in different countries.

Price previously revealed the couple exchanged matching tattoos and engagement rings only days after properly getting to know each other.

In January, she proudly shared photographs announcing they had secretly tied the knot, describing themselves as the 'happiest Mr & Mrs.'

However, the relationship has consistently attracted scrutiny online due to the speed of their romance and the long-distance nature of their marriage.

Andrews himself has also faced media attention over past controversies connected to his business background, although he has denied previous allegations made against him.

As the mystery deepened, social media users flooded comment sections with theories, concerns, and questions over exactly what happened near the Dubai-Oman border.

Many focused on Price's description of Andrews appearing hooded with tied hands during the final FaceTime call. Others questioned whether the businessman may have been detained unofficially while crossing through the Hatta region.

Despite the speculation, authorities have yet to publicly confirm whether foul play is suspected. No official statement identifying suspects or confirming Andrews' location has been released. Price, meanwhile, continues to insist the situation is deeply serious and not a publicity stunt.

'He's definitely a missing person now,' she said.

The mystery surrounding Lee Andrews remains unresolved, with investigators in Dubai still attempting to piece together what happened after the businessman's chilling final call from the border.