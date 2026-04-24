Iranian footage of IRGC boarding ships in the Strait of Hormuz appears to have been partly staged, analysis has suggested. The video, released by Iranian state media on Wednesday, shows masked commandos from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps speeding towards two cargo ships in small boats before climbing ladders to board them.

However, experts have pointed to evidence that some scenes were filmed hours after the ships were already under Iranian control and stationary off the coast.

The Seizures Unfold

Read more Ceasefire Over? Iran Targets American Military Ship With Drones After Trump Says US Seized Iranian Cargo Ship Ceasefire Over? Iran Targets American Military Ship With Drones After Trump Says US Seized Iranian Cargo Ship

The incidents unfolded on 22 April 2026, as two cargo ships came under fire in the strait. The IRGC opened fire on the Epaminondas first, then targeted the Euphoria. Only the two MSC vessels were seized and taken toward Iranian waters for inspection of their cargo and documents.

BBC Verify's analysis of vessel-tracking data helped pinpoint the locations of the attacks, confirming the Greek-owned Epaminondas as the initial target. The MSC Francesca reported damage to its hull and accommodation after being hailed by an IRGC gunboat and instructed to drop anchor. Crews on board the seized ships have been detained, though no injuries have been reported. Reuters reported that Montenegro's maritime minister confirmed four of its nationals on the MSC Francesca were safe.

The action took place against a backdrop of heightened regional friction, with Iran accusing the US of violating the ceasefire through its blockade. The White House has insisted the seizures do not breach the truce, as the vessels were not American or Israeli. Four other vessels in the same convoy as the seized ships have since crossed the strait, according to maritime data.

Footage Under Scrutiny

Iranian state television broadcast the footage, which has circulated widely on social media. In a reel shared by CNN on Instagram, the network highlighted the video's high production quality. 'Given the glossy production value, it's not clear whether these images were re-enacted for the camera after the event occurred,' a CNN report stated.

BBC Verify has questioned the timing, noting that parts of the video appear to have been filmed hours after the ships were reported as seized. Ship tracking data showed the vessels stationary just off the Iranian coast at the time some boarding scenes were supposedly captured. Similar observations have been made by other analysts, with one former US Navy officer describing the video as looking staged.

The footage features multiple camera angles and close-ups that would have been difficult to achieve during an actual live operation, raising further doubts about its authenticity as real-time documentation. The analysis by BBC Verify aligns with concerns raised in the live coverage of the events.

Implications for Maritime Security

The Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint, with such incidents underscoring the vulnerability of global shipping routes. The events have prompted calls from the UN's International Maritime Organisation for the release of the crews, described as innocent seafarers.

As of 23 April 2026, the two seized ships remain anchored off the Iranian coast, according to maritime tracking data. Diplomatic channels are expected to remain active as both sides seek to de-escalate while the ceasefire extension holds. The episode highlights the delicate balance in the region.