On 21 April, Britain marked what would have been the 100th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, the nation's longest-reigning monarch. To commemorate the centenary, King Charles released a personal video message from Balmoral Castle, reflecting on his late mother's life of public service.

The King's tribute was both intimate and solemn, acknowledging the Queen's steadfast devotion across seven decades on the throne and admitting that today's world would have 'deeply troubled' her. His words underscored the continuing resonance of her reign and the challenges facing the monarchy in a rapidly changing global climate.

Read more Queen Elizabeth II Remembered: Inside the Plans for Her 100th Birthday Queen Elizabeth II Remembered: Inside the Plans for Her 100th Birthday

King Charles's Personal Homage

In his address, King Charles commemorated Queen Elizabeth's life and legacy, 'Today, as we mark what would have been my beloved mother's 100th birthday, my family and I pause to reflect the life and loss of a sovereign who meant so much to us all,' he began in his speech, adding that he and his loved ones will 'celebrate anew, the many blessings of her memory.'

'Queen Elizabeth's promise with destiny kept shaped the world around her and touched the lives of countless people across our nation, the commonwealth and beyond,' the King continued.

King Charles reflected on the steadfast nature of his mother's 70-year reign before her death in September 2022 at 96. 'Her near century was one of remarkable change, and yet through each passing decade, through every transformation, she remained constant, steadfast, and wholly devoted to the people she served.'

He noted that millions remember the queen for her 'national significance' while others remember her for a 'fleeting personal encounter, a smile,' or 'a kind word that lifted spirits.' The King added, 'or for that marvelous twinkle of the eye when sharing a marmalade sandwich with Paddington Bear in the final months of her life.'

Reflections on Troubled Times

Charles's tribute also carried a sobering note. The King noted the current global climate presents challenges that the late Queen would have found difficult to reconcile.

'Much about the times we now live in, I suspect, may have troubled her deeply,' the King remarked. While he did not specify individual events, royal commentators suggest the sentiment alludes to ongoing international conflicts and the internal pressures within the royal household.

Despite this, the King emphasised drawing strength from his mother's enduring optimism, noting that he takes heart from her lifelong belief that 'goodness will always prevail' and 'that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon.'

The King renewed his own 'solemn pledge of duty and service to all,' echoing then-Princess Elizabeth's first broadcast at age 14: 'We can each play our part to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place.' King Charles affirmed that this remains a belief he shares with all his heart.

Charles concluded his message, 'God bless you, darling Mama. You remain forever in our hearts and prayers.'

Centenary Events Across the UK

The centenary is being marked with national festivities. King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the British Museum to view the final masterplan for a permanent memorial. As reported by ITV News, the designs for St James's Park include a 7.3-metre bronze statue of a young Queen Elizabeth in her Garter robes, with a smaller statue of Prince Philip positioned a few paces behind her.

The Princess Royal will open the 'Queen Elizabeth II Garden' in Regent's Park that features a 'family of gardens' and a translucent glass 'Unity Bridge', inspired by the late Queen's wedding tiara.

A new charitable trust and a Digital Memorial will invite members of the public to share personal memories of the late Queen, the BBC reported. Additionally, the King will personally present birthday cards to centenarians born on the same day as his mother.