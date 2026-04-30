A Scottish travel influencer who sparked widespread concern after being reported missing in Morocco has been found safe, her family has confirmed, bringing an end to an urgent search that had gripped social media followers and raised concern among authorities.

Rachel Kerr, 31, from Dunblane near Stirling, had not been heard from after checking out of her hotel in the coastal city of Agadir on Saturday. The disappearance prompted an immediate family appeal for information, which quickly spread online due to her profile as a travel content creator with thousands of followers. Her family has now confirmed she has been traced and is safe in their care.

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Kerr Found Safe in Morocco

Kerr was reported missing after contact was lost following her departure from accommodation in Agadir, a popular tourist destination on Morocco's Atlantic coast, according to Sky News reporting on the case. Concern escalated as hours turned into days without communication, prompting relatives to make a public appeal for assistance in locating her.

On Wednesday evening, the family confirmed she had been found safe, ending several days of uncertainty. The update provided relief to followers, friends, and those who had shared appeals across social media platforms.

Family Appeal and Social Media Search Effort

The search for Rachel Kerr gained momentum after her cousin, Claire Hill, issued a widely shared appeal on Facebook asking the public for any information on her whereabouts. The post expressed concern for Kerr's welfare and was circulated across travel and influencer communities.

In an update confirming she had been located, Hill wrote: 'Rachel has now been traced and is safe in the care of family. Thank you to everyone who took the time to share and provide support and information.'

The appeal had prompted significant engagement online, with many followers of the travel influencer sharing messages of concern and hope for her safe return.

Last Known Movements in Agadir

Kerr was last confirmed to be staying at Caribbean Village Agador in Agadir before she checked out on Saturday. She was on a work-related trip and had recently been posting content from Morocco on her social media accounts.

After leaving her accommodation, she was not heard from again, leading to growing concern among family and friends. The lack of communication triggered a formal missing persons report and prompted the involvement of the UK Foreign Office, which confirmed it was supporting her family during the search.

Background: Who is Rachel Kerr

Rachel Kerr is a Scottish travel influencer known for sharing travel experiences with her online audience. Originally from Dunblane near Stirling, she has built a following of more than 9,000 on Instagram and around 6,000 on Facebook.

Her content frequently focuses on destination travel, with recent posts highlighting her time in Morocco. She is understood to have been travelling for work at the time she went missing.

Foreign Office Support and Public Reaction

The Foreign Office confirmed it had been assisting the family of a British national reported missing in Morocco. While no further details have been released regarding the circumstances of her disappearance or recovery, the case drew attention from followers and the wider travel community.

Many social media users shared the family's appeals, contributing to widespread awareness of the situation and expressing concern during the search period.

Current Status of Rachel Kerr

Rachel Kerr has been confirmed safe and is now in the care of her family. No additional information has been released regarding her condition or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, and there are no indications of ongoing risk.