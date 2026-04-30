Scottish travel influencer Rachel Kerr has been found safe in Morocco after several days of uncertainty, prompting a cross-border search and widespread social media appeals.

According to reports, the 31-year-old, who had been reported missing in Agadir, is now back in contact with her family following conflicting reports about her whereabouts. Moroccan authorities have confirmed there is no evidence of foul play, bringing a swift but confusing episode to a close.

However, her missing and found story continues to intrigue many on social media.

Timeline Of Her Disappearance In Agadir

Kerr, originally from central Scotland, had been in Morocco, reportedly since at least late March, documenting her stay through travel content. She was based at the Caribbean Village Agadir, a beachside resort where she shared photos and videos with her followers.

Concerns began on 25 April after she checked out of the hotel and was last seen in the early hours, leaving the SMART Nightclub. Friends said she had been out until around 5 am before disappearing from contact. Her phone was subsequently switched off, and family members were unable to reach her.

By 27 April, relatives had alerted Moroccan police, triggering an investigation led by local security authorities. Appeals quickly spread online, with loved ones urging anyone in Agadir to come forward with information.

Confusion Over Reports She Had Been Found

Initial reports on 29 April from Moroccan outlets suggested Kerr had already been located safe in an apartment in the city. Authorities indicated she had left her hotel voluntarily and was not the victim of any crime.

However, these claims were initially disputed by family members, including her brother Peter Kerr, who described early reports as inaccurate. The discrepancy led to several hours of confusion before confirmation followed later that day that she had indeed been found and was safe.

Family members have since confirmed she is now back in contact and remains in Morocco under normal circumstances.

What Authorities Say About Her Movements

According to the Agadir Security Authority, Kerr's movements were traced using national databases, allowing officers to locate her in a private apartment in Agadir.

Officials stressed there was no indication of abduction, assault or any external threat. They confirmed she had chosen to leave her accommodation independently, and no criminal activity is linked to her disappearance.

Her brother, who had travelled to Morocco during the search, has since been reunited with her.

Concerns Raised During Search

While no crime has been established, friends and acquaintances had raised concerns about Kerr's situation in the days before she was reported missing. One companion claimed she had run out of money shortly before leaving her hotel, while others described her as vulnerable at the time.

There were also suggestions she may have been struggling personally, although no official details have been confirmed. The circumstances — alone in a foreign country after a night out and without access to funds or communication — intensified fears among those close to her.

Despite speculation surrounding the nightclub where she was last seen, authorities have found no evidence linking the venue or any third party to her disappearance.

Kerr's family has thanked the public for sharing appeals and helping raise awareness during the search.