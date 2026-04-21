The United Kingdom is marking a historic royal milestone as Queen Elizabeth II, the nation's longest-serving monarch, would have celebrated her 100th birthday today. The late Queen was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London.

More than three years after her passing on 8 September 2022, birth anniversary tributes are being led by her son and heir, King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla. The current monarchs are honouring the late Queen with a full day of commemorations celebrating her life, service and enduring legacy.

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A Century Laden with Symbolism

The centenary comes with deep symbolism for the royal family and the UK. Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years, steering the British monarchy through decades of political, cultural and social change.

Her death at the age of 96 marked the end of an era. Today's events are intended to reflect both national remembrance and private family tribute, reinforcing her legacy as a pillar of stability, duty, and continuity.

King Charles III Opens the Tributes

King Charles III began the commemorations with a recorded message from the library at Balmoral Castle. In his speech, the King reflected on the life and loss of a sovereign who meant so much to the family and the nation.

The King also said that the family would celebrate the countless blessings of her memory. Charles' address is expected to be one of the emotional highpoints of the day, underscoring the personal bond between mother and son as well as the transition of the crown.

Public Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

One of the most significant public tributes is an exhibition at the Buckingham Palace titled 'Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style'. King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the show as celebrations were underway.

They viewed over 300 garments and personal fashion pieces worn by the late Queen across nearly ten decades. The showcase included some of Queen Elizabeth's iconic looks, from her 1947 bridal gown to her coronation attire. Also featured were many of her memorable posh state visit ensembles.

Clothes As Diplomacy and Duty

Royal aides say the exhibit highlights how Queen Elizabeth II used her garments, not just as fashion statements but as a showcase of diplomacy and symbolism throughout her reign. Many of her garment pieces are on display to the public for the first time, making the exhibit one of the more exclusive royal shows ever put together.

Queen Elizabeth II's wardrobe collection was far more than just fashionable outfits; they were meticulously curated, functional, and symbolic 'uniforms' designed to communicate, project stability, and ensure visibility in public.

Honouring Centenarians Across Britain

Later in the day, Charles and Camilla are likewise expected to attend a Buckingham Palace reception honouring community leaders, charity representatives and British constituents who themselves have reached their centennial birth anniversaries.

This special event for the general public is intended to mirror Queen Elizabeth II's lifelong dedication to public service and her well-known connection to ordinary people across Britain and the Commonwealth.

Wider Royal Family Engagements

Other members of the royal family are participating in separate engagements. Princess Anne is scheduled to open the new Queen Elizabeth II Garden in London's Regent's Park. Plans to set up a national memorial in St. James' Park is also moving forward, with royal representatives reviewing design proposals.

Public affection for the late Queen Elizabeth II remains strong. Recent polls cited in British media found that more than 80 per cent of Britons continue to view her positively—a reflection of the respect she earned over seven decades on the throne.