King Charles honoured his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, via a series of events and tributes to commemorate what would have been her 100th birthday. Together with his wife, Queen Camilla, the couple hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace attended by guests and members of the royal family.

King Charles also appeared in a YouTube video, where he honoured Queen Elizabeth II by sharing stories from decades ago. Other members of the royal family also remembered the former monarch via posts on their respective social media accounts.

All the Ways Queen Elizabeth II Was Remembered on Her Birthday

The Royal Family shared a video from the reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The clip shows King Charles and Queen Camilla watching as one of the guests sliced into the queen's cake. Photos and postcards of the late monarch also adorned the room, together with the beloved British character Paddington Bear.

Queen Elizabeth II's other children, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, were also at the reception. They were spotted chatting and laughing with guests. Prince William and Princess Catherine were also in attendance. A family photo taken at the reception and featuring the senior members of the royal family was also uploaded via their official Instagram account.

Other than the reception, King Charles and Queen Camilla also stepped out earlier in the day to visit the British Museum in London to check out a scale model of the new national memorial to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The couple was joined by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh for the outing.

Princess Anne also opened The Queen Elizabeth II Garden at Regent's Park in London as part of the royal family's efforts to immortalise the British monarch. Following a series of events on Tuesday, the royal family ended the queen's special day with a video compilation featuring photos from her childhood.

King Charles Honours His 'Beloved Mother'

The queen's eldest son, King Charles, also had nothing but wonderful things to say about her. In the royal family's YouTube account, a video was uploaded featuring King Charles recounting some of his best memories with his beloved mother.

'Queen Elizabeth's 'promise with destiny kept' shaped the world around her and touched the lives of countless people across our nation, the Commonwealth and beyond. Her near-century was one of remarkable change and yet, through each passing decade, through every transformation, she remained constant, steadfast and wholly devoted to the people she served,' he said.

Prince William and Princess Catherine also shared a black and white photo of the queen on their official Instagram account to remember the monarch by. 'Remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the 100th anniversary of her birth. Inspiring generations through a lifetime of duty,' they captioned the snap.

Read more Queen Elizabeth II Remembered: Inside the Plans for Her 100th Birthday Queen Elizabeth II Remembered: Inside the Plans for Her 100th Birthday

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle. Before she passed away, the queen took a step back from her official engagements and public appearances, which heightened fears that she didn't have long to live. Her husband, Prince Philip, died of old age on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.

Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday tributes were coordinated across the royal family's official social media channels. The national memorial model viewed by King Charles at the British Museum has not yet been given a confirmed completion date.