King Charles is reportedly open to seeing Prince Harry during a potential UK visit in July, but Prince William's stance on reconciliation remains firmly closed, according to royal experts, deepening the long-running royal rift at the centre of renewed speculation about the Sussexes' return.

For context, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to travel to Britain as preparations gather pace for the 2027 Invictus Games. The trip has stirred fresh questions about whether the Duke of Sussex could repair ties with his family, particularly after years of public tension following the couple's exit from royal duties in 2020 and the fallout from Harry's memoir, Spare.

King Charles And Prince Harry Talks Show Signs Of Movement

There are indications, at least, that communication between Harry and King Charles has improved. Royal commentator Dan Wakeford told Fox News Digital that the visit could mark 'a slight thaw and a good beginning,' particularly in efforts to reconnect the monarch with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

That detail matters. Charles has seen the children only rarely since Harry and Meghan relocated to California, and sources suggest the King is keen to change that. Wakeford claimed the monarch could even host the Sussex family during their stay, a gesture that would signal a willingness to maintain personal ties despite the public strain.

The focus, for Harry, appears practical as much as emotional. According to Wakeford, strengthening the relationship between his children and their grandfather sits high on his agenda. It is a quieter goal than the headlines suggest, but perhaps the more achievable one.

Royal correspondent Emily Nash echoed that reading, suggesting that while a meeting between Harry and Charles is plausible, expectations should remain measured. The King's priority, she indicated, is likely to be family connection rather than brokering peace between his sons.

Prince William And Prince Harry Rift Remains Deep

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If there is a door opening at Buckingham Palace, the same cannot be said for Kensington Palace. Wakeford's assessment was blunt.

'The king is the door that might open, but the Wales household is completely bolted shut right now,' he said, adding that any meeting between the brothers is 'incredibly unlikely' outside a formal public setting.

That divide has been building for years, but insiders suggest it has hardened rather than softened. Royal commentator Amanda Matta described the relationship as one of the most strained within the family, pointing to lingering resentment over Harry's public criticisms of the monarchy.

She also suggested Prince William's position as heir to the throne is shaping his response. There is, she argued, an increasing emphasis on projecting stability and authority, which may leave little room for what could be seen as a messy reconciliation. It is not just personal anymore, it is institutional.

There is also the uncomfortable question of trust. Harry's interviews, documentaries and Spare did not just reveal private disagreements, they exposed them in detail. Repairing that kind of breach is not straightforward. It is slow, uneven, and, frankly, sometimes it just does not happen.

Matta noted that any meaningful progress would require William to approach the situation 'pragmatically rather than emotionally,' though there is little evidence so far that such a shift is underway. A private meeting between the brothers, she added, would be the clearest sign that something had changed. For now, that feels distant.

Security Concerns Could Derail Prince Harry UK Visit

Even the prospect of a limited family reunion remains uncertain. Reports from The Guardian indicate that Prince Harry is reconsidering whether to bring Meghan and their children to the UK after his request for police protection was denied.

Sources told the publication the Duke feels 'distraught' by the decision, with plans to visit family and charitable organisations now in doubt. One insider said the situation had been pulled 'out from under their feet at the 11th hour.'

The security issue is not new, but it remains a sticking point. Harry has previously spoken about his reluctance to return to Britain without adequate protection, particularly given concerns about paparazzi. 'There is no way that can happen if they are chased by paparazzi wherever they go,' the source added, noting that the Duke 'won't put his children through that.'

So the entire visit, the one that could have tested whether relations are thawing or still frozen solid, hangs in the balance.

And that leaves the broader picture unresolved. A father willing, perhaps, to reconnect. A brother unwilling, at least for now. A visit that may not even happen. Not quite a stalemate, but not far off either.