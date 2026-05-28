Rumours have circulated online suggesting Erika Kirk has entered a new relationship less than a year after the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, prompting renewed public scrutiny of her personal life. The claims, which gained traction across social media, centred on alleged links between the Turning Point USA CEO and businessman Blake Wynn, sparking widespread discussion and speculation.

Kirk has firmly rejected the allegations, directly addressing the rumours in a public statement on social media. She dismissed the reports as false and emphasised that she remains focused on her family and her late husband's memory.

Erika Kirk: 'Every Single Word Here Is A Lie'

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In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Erika Kirk denied the allegations and strongly criticised the claims circulating online that she had already found new love. She wrote: 'Every single word here is a lie. Charlie's love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void.'

According to Erika, she was at home in Arizona on 14 May, celebrating her son's second birthday. She added that Blake Wynn, the man romantically linked to her, was engaged to his long‑term girlfriend. She also clarified that Wynn was a close friend of her late husband and she was grateful for his support.

'Your deranged obsession with me and blatant disregard for any form of truth whatsoever is deeply disturbing and I am praying you get the help you so clearly need. Brush off the Dorito dust and go touch grass,' Erika added.

Every single word here is a lie. Charlie’s love will last me a lifetime. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void.



On May 14th I was home in Arizona celebrating my son’s 2nd birthday. Blake (who is about to be engaged to his longtime gf) was a dear… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) May 28, 2026

Project Constitution continued to challenge Erika by asking her for photos with 'metadata' as evidence that she was home on 14 May. The account said that she could send it to them privately and they would correct the claim because they only wanted to know the truth.

Meanwhile, Wynn also responded to the post, criticising it as 'making things up under the guise of journalism.' He also clarified his relationship with Charlie's widow, saying, 'I am not dating Erika Kirk.'

Blake Wynn here…. I hate to be the bearer of bad news to the cesspool of bots and X users that spend their entire day making things up under the guise of journalism, but I am not dating Erika Kirk. — Blake Wynn (@BlakeWynn22) May 28, 2026

Viral Claims About Erika Kirk Having A New Boyfriend

The rumours about Erika Kirk allegedly returning to the dating scene began with a post by Project Constitution on X. The account claimed that Erika is already dating and cited two different sources making the same claim.

'I have now confirmed through 2 separate sources that Erika Kirk has already moved on — and fast,' the post read.

The post quoted a 'trusted eyewitness' who reportedly saw Erika Kirk and Blake Wynn together at a Beverly Hills hotel on 14 May, and they were allegedly handsy. 'They were hugging, kissing, and the witness says he had his hand on her a*s,' the post continued.

Erika was allegedly 'heavily intoxicated.' They were also reportedly seen shopping earlier that day. The account was convinced of the rumoured romantic relationship between the two because Erika and Wynn have several photos together.

Apparently, they attended multiple events together. However, one should note that such appearances have not been verified as evidence of a relationship.

‼️CONFIRMED: Erika Kirk Has A New BOYFRIEND — She Was SPOTTED Getting Handsy with New Jewish Boyfriend BLAKE WYNN (Nephew of Casino Mogul Steve Wynn) at Exclusive Beverly Hills Hotel 👀



I have now confirmed through 2 separate sources that Erika Kirk has already moved on — and… pic.twitter.com/MCfW2nGCxZ — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) May 28, 2026

Who Is Blake Wynn And What Is His Connection To Charlie And Erika Kirk?

Blake Wynn, a businessman and nephew of casino mogul Steve Wynn, has been described in reports as part of the broader social circle connected to both Erika and Charlie Kirk. He has been publicly associated with the Kirks through past events and appearances rather than confirmed personal relationships.

Following Charlie Kirk's death, Wynn shared a tribute on Instagram reflecting on the loss and offering condolences to the family. His post also revealed that he was really close to Charlie because they had 'countless memories' and he was 'devastated' that their time together was cut short following his murder.

'There has never been someone in my life I've been so proud to call a friend as you, and I really looked at you like a big brother - you constantly pushed me to be better, provided words of encouragement when I needed them most, and altered my perspective for the better,' Wynn said of Charlie. 'Rest in peace, and I look forward to seeing you again someday - my brother forever.'